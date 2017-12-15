Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Kalyanagar Demolition Some displaced voters lucky, others not

Election Commission (EC). (File) Election Commission (EC). (File)

Among the 750-odd families displaced from Govind Nagar slums in Raopura Assembly constituency of Vadodara in 2014, several were denied right to vote. The Congress, which has been petitioning the Election Commission (EC) since July to locate around 40,000 displaced voters, has filed a fresh complaint raising doubts over impartial conduct of polls.

“What kind of voter revision did the election officers do when most of us do not have updated cards. No one came to us. So, when I went to the polling station, I was told that my name was deleted during the revision,” a disappointed Manu Raval said. But, he found it strange that his wife’s name figured on the list.

A handful like Raval’s wife were lucky enough to find their names on the voters’ list at polling stations in their erstwhile localities.

Among them were a few residents of Kalyannagar where demolition took place in 2014. Almost 75 per cent of the 1,921 displaced families were Muslims. While most families received alternative homes in faraway areas of the city like Maneja and Tarsali, around 600 are still without their own roof. The Congress had contended that the District Election Officer had been unable to locate the 40,000 voters who were displaced in various demolition drives and not rehabilitated.

On Thursday, Vadodara Congress vice president Shailesh Amin alleged that the EC had ignored their representation. “The names of the evacuated people appeared in the latest voters’ list of their old areas.”

