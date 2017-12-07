Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: BJP candidate Jayesh Radadiya declares assets

Jayesh Radadiya
BJP, Jetpur
Total assets
Rs 28.54 crore
(Jayesh Radadiya Rs 26.35 crore, wife Rs 1.10 crore, dependants Rs 9 lakh)
What’s changed
2 times increase in assets since 2012, when Radadiya declared Rs 14.75 crore
Assets 2012 2017
Stocks & bonds 4.65 14.05
Loans given 2.08 6.14
Other movables 1.47 1.63
TOTAL MOVABLE 7.80 21.82
Non-agri land 3.40 –
Flats/houses 1.40 1.40
TOTAL IMMOVABLE 6.95 6.72
GRAND TOTAL 14.75 28.54
Figures in Rs crore
*Include cash, bank balance, insurance, vehicles and jewellery
LIABILITIES
Rs 16.04 crore
(Including Rs 15.99 crore loans due to individuals/entities)
Criminal Cases
2 cases lodged in separate police stations in Vadodara, charges in both framed by a city court. One case relates to intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace; the other to abettor present when crime is committed.
