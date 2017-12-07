Top Stories

Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: BJP candidate Jayesh Radadiya declares assets

Declaration of assets of Jayesh Radadiya, a BJP candidate from Jetpur in upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections

By: Express News Service | Updated: December 7, 2017 11:33 am
Jayesh Radadiya assets declaration Jayesh Radadiya
Jayesh Radadiya
BJP, Jetpur

Total assets
Rs 28.54 crore
(Jayesh Radadiya Rs 26.35 crore, wife Rs 1.10 crore, dependants Rs 9 lakh)

What’s changed 
2 times increase in assets since 2012, when Radadiya declared Rs 14.75 crore

 

 

Assets                                       2012                                          2017

Stocks & bonds                           4.65                                          14.05
Loans given                                 2.08                                            6.14
Other movables                          1.47                                            1.63

TOTAL MOVABLE                7.80                                           21.82
Non-agri land                              3.40                                              –
Flats/houses                                1.40                                             1.40

TOTAL IMMOVABLE          6.95                                             6.72

GRAND TOTAL                      14.75                                           28.54

Figures in Rs crore
*Include cash, bank balance, insurance, vehicles and jewellery

LIABILITIES
Rs 16.04 crore
(Including Rs 15.99 crore loans due to individuals/entities)

Criminal Cases

2 cases lodged in separate police stations in Vadodara, charges in both framed by a city court. One case relates to intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace; the other to abettor present when crime is committed.

