Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: BJP candidate Jayesh Radadiya declares assets

BJP, Jetpur

Total assets

Rs 28.54 crore

(Jayesh Radadiya Rs 26.35 crore, wife Rs 1.10 crore, dependants Rs 9 lakh)

What’s changed

2 times increase in assets since 2012, when Radadiya declared Rs 14.75 crore

Assets 2012 2017

Stocks & bonds 4.65 14.05

Loans given 2.08 6.14

Other movables 1.47 1.63

TOTAL MOVABLE 7.80 21.82

Non-agri land 3.40 –

Flats/houses 1.40 1.40

TOTAL IMMOVABLE 6.95 6.72

GRAND TOTAL 14.75 28.54

Figures in Rs crore

*Include cash, bank balance, insurance, vehicles and jewellery

LIABILITIES

Rs 16.04 crore

(Including Rs 15.99 crore loans due to individuals/entities)

Criminal Cases

2 cases lodged in separate police stations in Vadodara, charges in both framed by a city court. One case relates to intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace; the other to abettor present when crime is committed.

