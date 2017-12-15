Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Ink mark on EVMs, BJP stops polling in Vadgam

When the polling was stopped at around 12 noon, 744 votes out of 1,920 were cast. Nearly 100 people were in queue when BJP supporters forced stop the polling. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) When the polling was stopped at around 12 noon, 744 votes out of 1,920 were cast. Nearly 100 people were in queue when BJP supporters forced stop the polling. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Polling was suspended at booth numbers 112 and 113 at Chhaniyana Primary School in Vadgam after ink marks were found very close to the election symbol of Jignesh Mevani, the Congress-backed Independent candidate from Vadgam, on the EVMs.

Even as poll officials cleaned the ink marks on two EVMs and re-installed the machines, BJP candidate Vijay Chakravarty and his supporters protested, demanding a repoll on Friday. Mevani, too, later demanded a fresh polling in the village.

When the polling was stopped at around 12 noon, 744 votes out of 1,920 were cast. Nearly 100 people were in the queue when BJP supporters forced stop the polling.

“We have given an application to the presiding officer of the two booths demanding a fresh polling tomorrow. This includes the people who have already voted,”said Chakravarty, even as BJP agent Rakesh Vagmar was heard shouting in protest against the polling.

“It is natural that people will vote for Jignesh (after seeing the ink mark). We want two new machines. We will not allowed people to vote,” said Vagmar.

As the BJP protest continued, an exasperated presiding officer of booth 112 Bhuvan Sadhu said, “People are shouting at me, it is not my fault…The EC has to take a decision”.

The machines were re-installed after being cleaned, “but the BJP stopped us and did not allow us to go ahead,” said Sadhu. Returning Officer D K Hadiyol said, “We will get to know about the repoll by tomorrow.”

The village predominantly has Chaudhary and Dalit population.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App