Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: If EVM fails in a close call, importance of paper trail

EVMs were used for the first time in all assembly constituencies in Gujarat during the December 2002 polls.

In the 2012 elections in Gujarat, 1,581 votes could not be retrieved from EVMs that had malfunctioned during counting. This time, the Election Commission has issued directions to count VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) slips if votes cannot be retrieved from an EVM on December 18.

The number of votes that could not be retrieved may have been small, but in close contests it could make all the difference between victory and defeat. For instance, in the 2012 polls, there were at least 9 seats where the victory margin was less than 1,500 votes, the smallest of them just 162, in Sojitra, won by the Congress (see map).

“Sometimes, an EVM can malfunction even during counting. Malfunctioning EVMs are generally kept aside and votes in the rest of the machines counted,” said an Election Commission official. “Usually, votes polled in a malfunctioning EVM is not taken into account if the margin of victory between the winning candidate and runner-up is very large. However, this time, due to the presence of VVPAT, counting will accommodate even the votes that are tough to retrieve from an EVM due to a technical glitch.”

EVMs were used for the first time in all assembly constituencies in Gujarat during the December 2002 polls. This time is the first that VVPAT machines will be used in all 182 seats. The Election Commission direction was issued last month. In previous elections, if the margin of victory in any seat has been less than the total votes polled in one or more malfunctioning EVM, then the votes have been retrieved with the help of engineers of EVM manufacturers using an auxiliary display unit or a printer.

If all these attempts fail, then the returning officer can order a repoll. The recent EC directive will help simply the procedure, the officer added. The Election Commission has issued directions to count VVPAT slips in one polling booth of each constituency and tally them with the votes cast in the EVM from the same polling booth. This is being done on a pilot basis in all 182 seats.

