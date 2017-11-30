Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: I Hereby Declare

Alpesh Thakor
Congress, Radhanpur
Total assets
Rs 1.30 crore
(Alpesh Rs 70 lakh, wife Rs 35 lakh, HUF and dependants Rs 25 lakh)
Assets Value
Cash in hand 6
Bank balance 37
Stocks & bonds 7
Skoda 2
Activas 12
Jewellery 31
TOTAL MOVABLE 93
Agricultural land 2
Ahmedabad home 35
TOTAL IMMOVABLE 37
GRAND TOTAL 130
Figures in Rs lakh, rounded off
LIABILITIES
Rs 4.60 lakh
(Alpesh’s car loan)
INCOME 2016-17
Alpesh Rs 15.42 lakh
Wife Rs 3.44 lakh
HUF Rs 2.44 lakh
Dependant Rs 2.36 lakh
