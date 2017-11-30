Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: I Hereby Declare

OBC youth leader Alpesh Thakor (File) OBC youth leader Alpesh Thakor (File)

Alpesh Thakor

Congress, Radhanpur

Total assets

Rs 1.30 crore

(Alpesh Rs 70 lakh, wife Rs 35 lakh, HUF and dependants Rs 25 lakh)

Assets Value

Cash in hand 6

Bank balance 37

Stocks & bonds 7

Skoda 2

Activas 12

Jewellery 31

TOTAL MOVABLE 93

Agricultural land 2

Ahmedabad home 35

TOTAL IMMOVABLE 37

GRAND TOTAL 130

Figures in Rs lakh, rounded off

LIABILITIES

Rs 4.60 lakh

(Alpesh’s car loan)

INCOME 2016-17

Alpesh Rs 15.42 lakh

Wife Rs 3.44 lakh

HUF Rs 2.44 lakh

Dependant Rs 2.36 lakh

