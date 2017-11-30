Top Stories

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: I Hereby Declare

Declaration of assets of candidate Alpesh Thakor in upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Updated: November 30, 2017
OBC youth leader Alpesh Thakor
Alpesh Thakor
Congress, Radhanpur

Total assets
Rs 1.30 crore
(Alpesh Rs 70 lakh, wife Rs 35 lakh, HUF and dependants Rs 25 lakh)

Assets                      Value
Cash in hand                  6
Bank balance                37
Stocks & bonds              7
Skoda                               2
Activas                           12
Jewellery                       31
TOTAL MOVABLE 93

Agricultural land                 2
Ahmedabad home             35
TOTAL IMMOVABLE 37

GRAND TOTAL             130
Figures in Rs lakh, rounded off

LIABILITIES
Rs 4.60 lakh
(Alpesh’s car loan)

INCOME 2016-17
Alpesh           Rs 15.42 lakh
Wife               Rs 3.44 lakh
HUF               Rs 2.44 lakh
Dependant   Rs 2.36 lakh

