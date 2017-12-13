Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Election Commission orders repoll in six booths

A senior EC officer confirmed the presiding officers had not removed the mock-poll data before starting the actual poll process on December 9. (File) A senior EC officer confirmed the presiding officers had not removed the mock-poll data before starting the actual poll process on December 9. (File)

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday ordered repolling at six booths that went to polls in the first phase of the elections on December 9, after the concerned presiding officers failed to delete mock poll data from EVMs and VVPATs.

The six polling booths are Ghunda and Manohar of Jamjodhpur seat in Jamnagar district, Bandharda and Gangda of Una seat in Gir Somnath, Chorvad in Nizar (ST) seat of Tapi and Chanod Koloni in Umbergaon (ST) seat of Valsad, sources said.

A senior EC officer confirmed the presiding officers had not removed the mock-poll data before starting the actual poll process on December 9.

Mock polls are conducted on the polling day to test the efficacy of the EVMs and VVPATs. An hour before the actual polling begins, a mock poll is conducted where at least 50 votes are cast at every polling station by the presiding officer in presence of the polling agents. After the mock poll, the presiding officer ascertains the result in the control unit of the EVM, counts the VVPAT paper slips and confirms that the results tally for each candidate.

All mock-poll data is later removed and the empty drop box is verified by the agents.

The EC, in a letter on Monday, directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat to hold repolling in the six seats on December 14 when the central and northern parts of the state go to polls in the second phase. The concerned contesting candidates and the political parties have been informed.

During Phase-I, the (EC) received 61 complaints. Of these, 22 were about malfunctioning EVMs/VVPATs, an EC official said.

Other complaints received by the Commission include eight concerning inducements, seven complaints of intimidation, nine complaints of slow voting, six complaints of crowd gathering near polling booth, among others.

An official said that the maximum number of complaints, 20, came from Porbandar.

The EC release stated, the candidate setting in EVMs and VVPATs for the second phase of Gujarat elections has been completed in presence of contesting candidates or their representatives.

