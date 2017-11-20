Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Congress announces list of candidates for polls

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi speaks during a campaign in Gujarat, ahead of the state Assembly elections (Express Photo/Salman Raja) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi speaks during a campaign in Gujarat, ahead of the state Assembly elections (Express Photo/Salman Raja)

The Congress has released a list of candidates contesting the two-phased Gujarat Assembly elections 2017. The list, which was announced days after the BJP brought out its list, was reportedly delayed due to disputes over seat-sharing with the party’s new alliance partners. The state goes to polls in two phases on December 9 and 14, and counting of votes will be conducted on December 18.

In its first list, the Congress had announced 77 names including three members from the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and three Patidar corporators. 14 of its existing MLAs were given tickets again. There are also three Muslims and two women on the list.

The second list has 13 candidates for nine other constituencies.

See the Congress’ list of candidates for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2017

