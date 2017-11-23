Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Congress, BJP leaders object to Vasava son’s candidature

Chhotu Vasava (File) Chhotu Vasava (File)

At least three candidates for Dediapada Assembly seat in Narmada district raised objections to the candidature of tribal leader Chhotu Vasava’s son Mahesh, who has filed nomination on a Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) ticket, during scrutiny of forms on Wednesday. Among those who raised objections were two Congress leaders — former MLA Amarsinh Vasava and his son Pratapsinh — who are contesting the polls as Independents, and BJP candidate and sitting MLA Moti Vasava. The Returning Officer will hear the case for disqualification on Thursday.

Amarsinh and his son submitted individual objections to Mahesh’s candidature, citing his 2016 conviction by an Ankleshwar court. A facsimile of the objection was also handed over to the RO by the BJP candidate. According to them, Mahesh’s candidature is in contravention to the Supreme Court guideline that any individual convicted by a court for a sentence of over two years, is not eligible to contest polls.

“In his affidavit, Mahesh Chhotubhai Vasava has shared information related to his criminal record. It has been highlighted that the Additional District Court of Ankleshwar has convicted (Mahesh) Vasava to three years’ simple imprisonment on July 5, 2016, along with a fine of Rs 1,000. According to the order of the Supreme Court, any person who has been convicted for over two years should be disqualified from contesting an election. The SC order is also applicable, in case Mahesh Vasava has sought a stay on his conviction through an appeal (in the Gujarat High Court).”

The case dates back to 2009 when Mahesh and his two brothers were accused of beating Congress president of Jhagadia taluka Balu Vasava. In July last year, a court in Ankleshwar found all three sons of the Chhotu Vasava guilty and sentenced them to three years’ imprisonment. Amarsinh also cited another case against Mahesh lodged in Dediapada police station, which, according to him, was “concealed”.

