Gujarat assembly elections 2017: Congress’ Alpesh Thakor to contest from Radhanpur, file nomination today

After much speculation, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, who had recently joined the Congress after he shot to limelight for targeting the BJP government for its poor implementation of prohibition and campaigning against addiction, is set to mark his entry into politics by contesting in the Gujarat elections from the Radhanpur assembly constituency in Patan.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Alpesh said, “I am on my way to Radhanpur and will file my nomination from there today afternoon.”

Earlier, Thakor, the convener of the Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena, in an interview to The Indian Express, did not deny that he wanted to contest from either Siddhpur or Chanasma constituencies in Patan district.

BJP has fielded Lavingji Thakor from Radhanpur. Originally a Congress leader, Lavingji has been Shankarsinh Vaghela’s supporter and had even once vacated the Radhanpur seat for him.

Among the four seats in Patan district, Radhanpur has the largest percentage of OBC population with 67 per cent of the votes accounting for the community.

While Radhanpur is held by BJP’s Nagarji Thakor, Chanasma, with nearly 60 per cent OBC votes, is currently held by BJP’s Dilip Thakor, who belongs to the same caste.

In Patan district’s remaining two seats of Siddhpur and Patan, the OBCs constitute a majority with 54 and 65 per cent votes respectively. In all these four seats, among OBCs that includes Thakor, Koli, Rabari, Chaudhary and others, the Thakor community enjoys a dominance in numbers.

