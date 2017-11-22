Gujarat assembly elections 2017: No 3D, BJP turns to magic tricks to spread ‘Vikas ka Jadoo’

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, in his recent tour of Gujarat’s northern districts, had likened PM Modi to a magician after watching a magician perform in Patan. (Source: Express photo) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, in his recent tour of Gujarat’s northern districts, had likened PM Modi to a magician after watching a magician perform in Patan. (Source: Express photo)

Resorting to traditional methods of campaigning, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), which has been using the latest technology like 3D in the past, launched ‘Vikas ka Jadoo’, an election campaign with the help of magicians. After street plays and folk dance, the party has now taken to magic shows to strike a chord with the voters, this time targeting the rural voters.

As many as 36 teams of magicians, all from Maharashtra, will fan out to Gujarat’s rural areas in a bid to reach out to the voters and promote BJP’s development work undertaken in the state in last 22 years. Beginning from Wednesday, ‘Vikas ka Jadoo’ will cover 144 rural constituencies, 72 in each phase, with magic shows lasting between 25 to 30 minutes.

Demonstrating a few tricks at the party’s media centre in Ahmedabad, Syed Irfan, a magician from a village in Maharashtra’s Amravati, turned a white handkerchief into a BJP banner with deft hand movements.

“This campaign has been launched in order to make rural voters understand in their own language combined with some sort of entertainment. The main idea is to showcase the development work by the party which Congress failed to implement in the state,” said Daxesh Shah, BJPs prachar prasar (publicity cell) team member.

“I had heard much about Modiji(Prime Minister Narendra Modi) that he is a jadugar (magician) so wanted to do something of this sort in his state. So, I contacted Parshottam Rupala and thus this idea took off as a campaign,” says Irfan.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, in his recent tour of Gujarat’s northern districts, had likened PM Modi to a magician after watching a magician perform in Patan.

“After watching you perform I would say that Modiji did the same magic in Gujarat in last 22 years but the difference is that you took out money but he made it disappear,” Rahul Gandhi had said.

However, declining there is any connection between Gandhi’s comment and the launch of ‘Vikas ka Jadoo’ campaign, Daxesh Shah said, “We have been using different and new ideas to showcase party’s development work in Gujarat. This Vikas ka Jadoo is a part of this so it has nothing to do with Rahul Gandhi’s comments.”

He added that nearly 25 LED vans would be launched Wednesday in different cities.

