Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: BJP MLA ‘talks of corruption in party’, audio clip goes viral

The conversation ends with the caller saying, “We vote for the BJP only because of Modi… tamari value nathi (you have no value).” Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey. The conversation ends with the caller saying, “We vote for the BJP only because of Modi… tamari value nathi (you have no value).” Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey.

On the eve of the final phase of the Assembly polls, an audio clip of a purported telephone conversation, where BJP’s Vejalpur constituency candidate and sitting MLA Kishor Chauhan admitted that his party and authorities were “involved in corruption”, went viral on Wednesday. Chauhan, however, denied having the telephone conversation, saying he was not aware of any such audio clip.

“The Congress is doing this to harm my reputation,” Chauhan told The Indian Express before disconnecting the call.

According to the 302-second audio clip in Gujarati, Chauhan purportedly confirms himself as sitting Vejalpur MLA. When the unidentified caller questions him on the sorry state of the roads in Jodhpur gam (Satellite area) of Ahmedabad that falls under his constituency, he blames it on this year’s heavy rain and says that action will be taken soon.

The caller then asks Chauhan if there is corruption, to which he answers in affirmative. When the caller confronts him if his party people are also involved in the corruption, Chauhan allegedly admits to their involvement saying “barabar (yes)”. The unidentified man also challenges him to disclose the name of his party people who are involved in corruption, saying that such practices bring bad name to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To this Chauhan replies: “Tamari baat barabar che… Prayas chalu che (You are right… We are trying (to improve the state of affairs).”

When the caller reverts that the roads are damaged for the last five years and he as MLA never met them, Chauhan passes the buck on the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Chauhan questions him back, “Why didn’t you talk to me in the last five years.”

As the caller says that public’s hard earned money is wasted, Chauhan asks the caller to approach the courts and says that the Satellite roads are not that bad.

In the end, when he apologised, the caller asks him to take action.

The conversation ends with the caller saying, “We vote for the BJP only because of Modi… tamari value nathi (you have no value).”

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App