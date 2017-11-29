Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: BJP ally SBSP to contest alone

SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar

Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), the ruling BJP’s ally in Uttar Pradesh, will contest three seats on its own in the Gujarat Assembly polls. SBSP is already contesting the ongoing urban local body polls in UP alone.

Initially, SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar, also a minister in the Adityanath Cabinet, on Tuesday claimed that his party will contest 12 seats in the Gujarat polls next month. He also maintained that his party has finalised three candidates and would declare nine more soon.

However, when pointed out that filing of nomination for the Gujarat polls had ended on Monday, SBSP’s principal general secretary Arvind Rajbhar said: “Only three of our candidates will contest. They have already filed nomination papers from Surat district.”

Meanwhile, Rajbhar said: “I had spoken to senior BJP leaders in UP, expressing interest in campaigning for BJP candidates in Gujarat elections because a large population from eastern UP resides in the districts of Vadodara, Surat and Vapi. But they did not respond… Recently, when I visited Gujarat for a workers’ meet, party leaders wished to contest… I allowed them.”

Rajbhar said the decision to field candidates in Gujarat will not affect SBSP’s alliance with BJP in UP though he admitted the talks regarding an alliance for the civic polls had failed.

The minister claimed that this time, SBSP will perform better than the 2012 civic polls. “We are in a position to lead against BJP and other parties on several seats,” he said.

SBSP has fielded eight candidates for mayor, 55 for chairpersons of nagar palika parishad and nagar panchayats and around 250 for corporators and members of boards. Rajbhar, on November 6, had announced that his party will contest the civic polls, as SBSP did not get a “positive response” from the BJP on seat sharing arrangement.

SBSP had contested UP elections in alliance with BJP and its four candidates had won.

