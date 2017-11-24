Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: 5 leaders who carry Congress hopes

(Clockwise from top) Bharatsinh Solanki, Arjun Modhwadia, Siddharth Patel, Shaktisinh Gohil and Paresh Dhanani (Clockwise from top) Bharatsinh Solanki, Arjun Modhwadia, Siddharth Patel, Shaktisinh Gohil and Paresh Dhanani

Amid optimism in Congress, the question is who will be its leader. The Indian Express looks at the prominent faces in the party’s top leadership.

Bharatsinh Solanki, 64

PCC chief with caste formula

President of the Gujarat PCC, Bharatsinh Solanki is the son of Madhavsinh Solanki, four times chief minister and former external affairs minister. The father had led the Congress to a record victory (149 seats) in 1985 with a formula that sought to bring together OBCs, Dalits, tribals and Muslims. The son is now leading the party with a formula that addresses OBCs, Dalits, tribals and Patels. During his first term as GPCC president (from 2006), Bharatsinh Solanki was credited with revitalising the party from the low it had hit since 2002. Following the rout of the Congress in 2007, and the circulation of a sleaze video allegedly involving Solanki, the GPCC chief had quit. His second term began in 2015. A three-time MLA and a two-time Lok Sabha MP, Solanki was MoS for drinking water & sanitation (independent charge) as well as for railways and power.

Last poll: Lost in Anand (Lok Sabha), 2014

This election: Not contesting (so far)

Siddharth Patel, 63

In charge of Congress campaign

Son of former chief minister Chimanbhai Patel and former Union MoS Dr Urmila Patel, Siddharth is among the Patidar faces in the Congress leadership. A possible candidate from Dabhoi, from where he has contested four elections since 1998, winning twice and losing twice, Patel has been general secretary in the GPCC since 1994. He has been appointed in-charge of the state election campaign. Patel contested his first assembly poll in 1998 and won; he was reelected in 2007 and lost in 2012 by a narrow margin — 5,000 votes. Patel was GPCC president in 2008 and the party’s chief whip in the assembly between 1998 and 2002. An MBA, Patel was Gujarat University’s commerce gold medallist in 1974 and also studied at the University of Dallas. He carries the image of being a suave, soft-spoken and approachable leader.

Last election: Lost in Dabhoi (assembly), 2012

This election: Not yet nominated

Arjun Modhwadia, 60

Voice of Opposition benches

Once an engineer with the Gujarat Maritime Board, Modhwadia joined politics in 1997. He contested his first election in 2002 from Porbandar, where he defeated BJP veteran Babu Bokhiriya despite a BJP surge in the state amid an atmosphere of communal polarisation. Modhwadia was made Congress Legislature Party leader during 2004-07 and led the party aggressively in the assembly as Opposition leader, targeting the BJP over various issues. Modhwadia won from Porbandar again in 2007, at the peak of then chief minister Narendra Modi’s popularity. During a leadership crisis in the party, Modhwadia was made Gujarat PCC chief in 2011, and he was in charge when the Congress was routed in 2012. Modhwadia, who lost his own election against Bokhiria in Porbandar that year, is once again pitted against the same rival this year.

Last election: Lost in Porbandar (assembly)

This election: Porbandar

Shaktisinh Gohil, 57

Crucial role in Rajya Sabha victory

Hailing from the erstwhile Limda State of Saurashtra, four-time MLA Shaktisinh Gohil was the centre of attention during the Rajya Sabha election earlier this year. As the party’s election agent, Gohil is credited with ensuring the victory of Congress leader Ahmed Patel in the closely fought election. Gohil’s grandfather Darbar Saheb Ranjitsinhji was associated with the freedom movement and also elected MLA from Gadhada in 1967. Gohil’s four victories in assembly elections have included three from Bhavnagar South. The fourth was from Abdasa — in a 2014 bypoll, after he had lost in the 2012 elections. This time, the Congress has fielded him from Mandvi, in Kutch district. First elected in 1990, Gohil, then only 30, was appointed a minister. The portfolios he has held include finance, education, health, environment, Narmada, general administration department and technical education. Gohil is an advocate.

Last election: Won Abdasa (bypoll), 2014

This election: Mandvi

Paresh Dhanani, 41

Patel leader and crisis manager

Son of a farmer, Paresh Dhanani was brought into politics by former Union minister Manubhai Kotadiya. In 2002, he proved a giantkiller by defeating then agriculture minister Parshottam Rupala in the election to Amreli. Dhanani was then Youth Congress president for Amreli district. Dhanani lost the seat in 2007 but won it back in 2012 from Dilip Sanghani, then MoS for agriculture. After that victory, he was made general secretary of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee and later an AICC secretary, a post he continues to hold. A Patidar himself, Dhanani played a key role in charting the route of Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Saurasthra in September. He was also involved in the management of the crisis in the Congress during the Rajya Sabha election last August, after more than a dozen MLAs had gone underground or defected to the BJP.

Last election: Won Amreli (assembly), 2012

This election: Amreli

