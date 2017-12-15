When will the Gujarat election results be announced?

The Gujarat Assembly election is a high-stakes contest between the BJP and Congress (Express Photos) The Gujarat Assembly election is a high-stakes contest between the BJP and Congress (Express Photos)

The Gujarat Assembly election results will be announced on December 18, the day counting of votes will take place. The state went to polls in two phases this month, on December 9 and 14. The tenure of the 182-member House is set to expire in January 2018.

The BJP has been in power in the state since 2001, bagging 127, 117 and 115 seats in the last three Assembly elections in the 2002, 2007 and 2012 polls respectively. The Congress, the largest Opposition party, won 51, 59 and 61 seats in the three elections. This was the first assembly election since Narendra Modi, formerly the chief minister of Gujarat, was elected Prime Minister in 2014.

The first phase of the polls was held on December 9 with 89 seats — 48 in Saurashtra, six in Kutch and 35 in South Gujarat — being contested. The second phase, held five days later, saw voting for 93 seats in central and north Gujarat.

At the end of voting, exit polls predicted a landslide win for the BJP in the state. The lowest for the BJP was predicted by the survey conducted by India Today-Axis My India, which said the saffron party would bag between 99 and 113 seats. Meanwhile, News 24-Today’s Chanakya predicted that the BJP would win 124-146 seats, up to 31 seats more than its present tally in the House.

In pictures: Gujarat Assembly election’s defining moments

The high-stakes election is seen as a predecessor to the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd