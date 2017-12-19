Gujarat election results 2017: Could these 15 seats have changed fate of Congress?

Gujarat elections: 1.8 per cent or more than 5.5 lakh voters opted for NOTA (Express Photo/Javed Raja) Gujarat elections: 1.8 per cent or more than 5.5 lakh voters opted for NOTA (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

The BJP registered its sixth-straight win in Gujarat on Monday, winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly and a 49.1 per cent voteshare. The Congress won 80 seats, including the two won by its ally Bharatiya Tribal Party and Jignesh Mevani’s seat. In the previous 2012 election, the BJP had won 115 seats in the House, while the Congress had taken 61 seats. The polls, held in two phases on December 9 and 14, recorded a 68.4 per cent voter turnout.

For the first time since 1995, the BJP got under 100 seats in the state. The election saw the Congress gaining ground in Saurashtra — where it won 28 seats as compared to 15 in the 2012 election — besides central and north Gujarat.

In at least 15 seats, the BJP managed to beat the Congress by a margin of less than 3,000 votes. In many of these constituencies, the None of the Above (NOTA) votes polled were larger than the margin between the parties. In fact, 1.8 per cent or more than 5.5 lakh voters opted for NOTA in the election

The seat with the narrowest margin was Godhra, where BJP candidate C K Raulji beat Congress’ Rajendrasinh Balvantsinh by 258 votes. The seat was previously held by Raulji. There were 3,050 NOTA votes for this seat.

Here’s a list of the other constituencies in which BJP won by less than 3,000 votes:

* In Dholka constituency, Bhupendrasinh Manubha Chudasama beat Congress candidate Rathod Ashvinbhai Kamsubhai by 327 votes. Here, the BSP and NCP received 3,139 and 1,198 votes respectively. There were 2,347 NOTA votes polled.

* In Botad constituency, BJP candidate Saurabh Patel defeated Congress’Kalathiya Dhirajlal Madhavjibhai by a narrow margin of 906 votes. NOTA votes polled were more than the difference, with 1,334 votes.

* In Vijapur constituency, Congress’ Patel Nathabhai Prabhudas was defeated by Patel Ramanbhai Dhulabhai by 1,164 votes.

* In Himatnagar constituency, BJP’s Rajendrasinh Chavda beat Congress candidate Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel by 1,712 votes. 3,334 NOTA votes were registered in this constituency.

* In Porbandar, Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokhiriya beat Congress candidate Arjunbhai Devabhai Modhvadiya by 1,855 votes. Here too, there were more NOTA votes polled at 3,433.

* In Gariadhar, Nakrani Keshubhai Hirjibhai defeats Congress’ Kheni Pareshbhai Manjibhat by 1,876 votes.

* In Umreth constituency, Congress candidate Kapilaben Gopalsinh Chavda was defeated by BJP candidate Govindbhai Raijibhai Parmar by 1,883 votes. There were 3,710 NOTA votes registered.

* In Rajkot (Rural), BJP candidate Lakhbhai Sagathiya beat Vashrambhai Alabhai Sagathiya by 2,179 votes. There were 2.559 NOTA votes.

* In Khambhat, Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval, BJP candidate, beat Congress’ Patel Khushmanbhai Shantilal by 2,318 votes. There were 2,731 NOTA votes.

* In Matar constituency, Kesarisinh Solanki defeated Congress candidate Patel Sanjaybhai Haribhai by 2,406 votes. 4,090 NOTA votes were polled.

* In Prantij, BJP’s Parmar Gajendrasinh Udesinh beat Congress candidate Barabaiya Mahendrasinh Kacharsinh by 2,551 votes. There were 2,907 NOTA votes.

* In Vagra, BJP’s Arunsinh Ajitsinh Rana beat Congress candidate Patel Sulemanbhai Musabhai by 2,628 votes. There were 2,807 NOTA votes.

* Fatepura constituency: Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai defeats Machhar Raghubhai Ditabhai, Congress candidate, by 2,711 votes. There were 4,573 NOTA votes.

* In Dabhoi, Mehta Shaileshbhai Kanaiyalal beat Congress candidate Patel Siddhart Chimanbhai by 2,839 votes. Here too, there were more NOTA votes polled at 3,046.

* In Visnagar, BJP candidate Patel Mahendrakumar beat Congress’ Patel Rushikesh Ganeshbhai by 2,869 votes. There were 2,992 NOTA votes.

(With inputs from PTI)

