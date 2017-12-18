After trailing in initial counting, CM Vijay Rupani wins from Rajkot West

Gujarat assembly election results 2017: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Express Photo) Gujarat assembly election results 2017: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Express Photo)

Along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chief Minister Vijay Rupani registered a rousing victory from Rajkot West, defeating his Congress rival Indranil Rajguru by over 30,000 votes. Rupani was appointed the Chief Minister of the state after Anandiben Patel vacated the top position.

As the counting entered its final phase, Rupani who was trailing in initial trends, bagged over 75,000 votes. Rupani, before assuming charge as CM of the state, served as a Cabinet minister in Anandiben Patel’s government heading the department of transport, water supply, labour and employment. Rupani was joined by his wife Anjali who intensively campaigned alongside him. During the campaign, Rupani had said, “People of Gujarat gave the Congress the opportunity to rule for 45 years before 1995. But there is a need to recall those years. There would be communal violence every other day, curfew on 200 days out of 365, rath yatra and tazia processions had be cancelled for fear of rioting… But the rioting has stopped… and Gujarat has become peaceful and harmonious.”

The BJP managed to survive a scare as early trends projected a massive dip in its seat share. BJP has been ruling the state for last 22 years.

While the BJP was hopeful of winning over 150 seats in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home turf, it is unlikely to reach even close to the mark. Meanwhile, Congress has bettered its performance in the state from 2012 assembly election where it had won 61 seats. On last count, Congress was leading in 76 seats, gaining 15 new seats after an intense campaigning by its president Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani registered a victory from Vadgam where he received support from the Congress. Despite PM Modi’s untiring campaign, Rahul Gandhi along with his band of supporters including Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor has managed to give a tough fight to the ruling party.

Exuding confidence as the leads showed a comfortable margin between the Congress and BJP, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Will form a government in both Himachal and Gujarat with a clear majority.” BJP deputy CM Nitinbhai Patel, who is presently leading in Mahesana by a thread, said BJP would ultimately register victory. “Ultimately BJP is going to register victory, contrary to early trends BJP is leading almost everywhere now,” Patel said.

