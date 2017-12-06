Gujarat Assembly election LIVE updates: PM Modi to address three rallies today

Gujarat Assembly election LIVE updates: Near empty grounds at Ahmedabad’s Dhandhuka ahead of PM Modi’s event.(Express Photo/Parimal Dabhi) Gujarat Assembly election LIVE updates: Near empty grounds at Ahmedabad’s Dhandhuka ahead of PM Modi’s event.(Express Photo/Parimal Dabhi)

As the campaign for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections comes to an end on Wednesday, the political parties in fray are expected to make their last pitch to woo voters from 89 Assembly constituencies that go to polls on December 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address rallies in Dhandhuka, Dahod and Netrang.

A day earlier, many rallies and meetings in the poll-bound state were cancelled due to bad weather conditions. BJP President Amit Shah’s poll rallies scheduled in Rajula town of Amreli and Mahuva and Shihor of Bhavnagar district were cancelled. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, too, cancelled three rallies in Morbi, Dhrangadhra and Surendranagar due to the impending cyclone. However, he did attend a poll rally in Anjar.

10.55 am: Tuesday’s campaign was also largely dominated by the Babri Masjid case hearing. “The verdict of the Supreme Court will be acceptable to the Congress party. The Congress believes from day one that all parties in the dispute must accept the decision of Supreme Court,” Congress communication in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, said in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, BJP President Amit Shah said, “BJP ki maang hai ki jaldi se jaldi Shri Ram Janmabhoomi case ki sunvai honi chahiye, sarvochha adalat ka faisla jald aana chahiye, aur wahan par ek bhavya Ram Mandir ka nirmaan hona chahiye. (BJP demands that the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi case should be heard at the earliest, the Supreme Court should decide on it fast, and a grand Ram Mandir built at the site).” Read more here.

10.50 am: On Tuesday, BJP had also called off rallies and press conferences of Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Surat.

10.45 am: Due to bad weather, the venue of PM Modi’s election campaign meeting in Dhandhuka town of Ahmedabad district was being prepared on Wednesday morning. The ground is almost completely empty before 45 minutes of the scheduled time.

10.40 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to the Gujarat BJP workers to focus on providing assistance to the people likely to be hit by the cyclonic storm. “With Cyclone Ockhi expected to make a landfall in Gujarat, I appeal to BJP Gujarat Karyakartas (workers) to focus on helping people across the state. Our Karyakartas should devote themselves to providing all possible assistance and stand shoulder to shoulder with fellow citizens,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Harsh Sanghvi, the MLA from Surat’s Majura seat, claimed that BJP leaders in Surat suspended their campaign-related work and began shifting people to safer places. “We have decided not to do any kind of campaigning until the effect of cyclone remains. Since this morning, all our workers have spread across the city to help people. We are moving them to safer locations. During this work, we will not wear any scarves having BJP’s election symbol,” Sanghvi said.

10.35 am: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also urged party leaders and workers in Gujarat to provide “all necessary help and support to the needy during this hour of crisis.”

10.30 am: Cyclone Ockhi was earlier headed towards south Gujarat and was expected to make landfall in Surat district. The latest IMD forecast however stated that the cyclone was now turned into a deep depression that lay centred in east central Arabian Sea, 240 km from Surat, causing high speed winds and rain across Gujarat and adjoining Maharashtra. Follow LIVE updates on Cyclone Ockhi here.

