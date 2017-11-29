Gujarat elections: From industrialist to candidate, with promises of jobs

Dhanjibhai, seated next to MLA Varshaben Doshi, at Bhadiyad village. (Express Photo: Ritu Sharma) Dhanjibhai, seated next to MLA Varshaben Doshi, at Bhadiyad village. (Express Photo: Ritu Sharma)

At age 70, candy manufacturer Dhanjibhai Patel heads into his first election flaunting a certificate of “Self Made Industrialist” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an “Import Substitution President Award”.

Protests have marked his selection by the BJP selection, besides upsetting caste calculations. In a seat where Jains are the largest community, the BJP has been winning since 1990, its successive MLAs being a Kshatriya (Ranjitbhai Zala), a Marwadi (Dhanraj Kela) and Varshaben Doshi (Jain). Wadhwan’s entry has turned the contest into Patel vs Patel. The Congress, which had fielded a Brahmin for the last five polls, has now given the ticket to Mohanbhai Patel. At an estimated 7% in a seat of 2.67 lakh voters, Patidars number barely half the Jains, estimated at 13%.

Dhanjibhai, who describes himself as a farmer and social worker, owns Makson Group that makes candy and confectionery, exports to 22 countries, and claims to have generated the highest employment in Surendranagar district. He has declared assets worth over Rs 100 crore.

He seeks votes in Modi’s name and cites his own “social work” and promises jobs by opening more industries. “I am not a politician. Look at me, do I look like one?”

Why politics after a lifetime in industry? “For 25 years, I have done sewa but faced problems due to political influence. Money with politics makes things easy. I promise you that within six months, you will see my work in this area,” he told The Indian Express.

And how is he a farmer? “Because I am a Patel,” he said. “My father and forefathers were into farming.”

On the first day of his campaign in rural areas, he addressed a meeting at Sankali village and tarvelled to Bhadiyad village of 700 voters, where he said: “This is a direct fight between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi. Now you tell me whom you will vote for, who you think can win.” On prompting by the BJP workers, the villagers replied: “Narendra Modi.”

Addressing villagers from outside a temple, Dhanjibhai said: “I will have an office without a door, anyone can drop in with their problems.” He said his factories employ 25,000. “I already have 25,000 votes in my family. I will not take my salary as MLA… My daughter-in law takes her first meal of the day only after she donates items worth Rs 11,000.”

Along with copies of Modi’s letter, BJP workers distribute a pamphlet that reads: “Dhanjibhai is running charity work such as Shree Ram Medical Centre where dental treatment is given at Rs 2, Anand Bhawan and Mangal Bhawan that are let out on rent at a token charge of Rs 1. In the future, he will build a wedding hall near Mega mall and senior citizens’ libraries at several places.”

Wadhwan taluka panchayat president Ramsinh Dodiya (BJP) praised him: “It is Dhanjibhai who has always been there for social causes be it a shamshan rath or a plot for a wedding. He announced that after the elections, he will retire from business and open his office at his bhojanalya.” The bhojanalya in Surendranagar city has been converted into BJPs madhyasta karyalaya.

Replaced MLA Varshaben Doshi was travelling with Dhanjibhai. In the protests following the replacement, Doshi had to come out and announce her acceptance of the decision and urge supporters to vote for Dhanjibhai. She also uploaded an open letter to voters on Twitter and Facebook. To The Indian Express, she said: “When, as a schoolteacher with no expectations, I was selected by then CM Modi on the basis of my work, why should I feel bad about being replaced?”

Dhanjibhai, meanwhile, could heard coining a slogan: “Dhanjibhai seva me number one, peppermint banane me number one, machine banane me number one, chunav chinh bhi number one aur, main rahunga number one.”

Congress candidate Mohanbhai Patel, meanwhile, did not deny that it was the BJP selection that led to the Congress choosing him rather than a Brahmin again. But he added: “This could amount to barely 20%. More than that, the decision has been due to popularity and how strong the candidate is.”

Asked about Dhanjibhai calling it Modi versus Rahul, Mohanbhai said, “I would rather term it a fight between a fakir and an udhyogpati.”

