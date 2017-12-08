Gujarat elections: Fresh videos of Hardik Patel surface, PAAS says it’s ‘cheap tricks’ of BJP

Hardik Patel addresses a rally in Gujarat on Wednesday (Express Photo/Javed Raja) Hardik Patel addresses a rally in Gujarat on Wednesday (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

A NEW set of videos, purportedly of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel, have emerged, days before the first round of voting in the Gujarat elections.

One of the five videos, which appeared on social media on Wednesday, shows a man resembling Hardik with two other men and a woman in a bedroom. It shows the two men walking out of the room and turning the lights off, leaving the man resembling Hardik with the woman.

Contents in the other videos are not visible as the room is dark.

This is the third set of such videos to have surfaced.

While Hardik is yet to react on the matter, his aides blamed the BJP for using “cheap tricks” to harm his public appeal.

A PAAS spokesperson said, “It is evident that these videos are a handiwork of the BJP to defame Hardik. These are doctored tapes that have no substance or truth. The BJP has become so desperate that it has lost its mind… Hardik is only gaining more and more support from communities.”

Hardik held a public meeting in Bhavnagar on Thursday — the last day of campaigning for the first phase of polls on Saturday — and attacked the BJP, PM Narendra Modi, and party chief Amit Shah.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App