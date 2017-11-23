Gujarat assembly elections 2017: Four inter-state border districts clock maximum liquor seizures

In four of the cases registered under Prohibition Act, Rs 1.09 crore of cash has also been seized. (Representational photo) In four of the cases registered under Prohibition Act, Rs 1.09 crore of cash has also been seized. (Representational photo)

Large consignments of illicit liquor from neighbouring states seem to making its way to poll-bound Gujarat. In the last 28 days, a total of Rs 15 crore of illegal liquor has been seized most of which are from the four districts that border Rajasthan and Maharashtra, official sources said Wednesday.

During the period after announcement of polls in Gujarat, the authorities filed 22,043 cases and arrested 17,886 persons under the Prohibition Act, said Mohan Jha, Additional Director General of Police while addressing mediapersons along with Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat BB Swain here.

Jha said, “Seizures to the tune of Rs 35 crore has been made under the Prohibition Act which includes IMFL worth Rs 14.71 crore and country-made liquor worth Rs 21.21 lakh. Valsad tops with seizures worth Rs 5.44 crore being made in the district. Banaskantha (Rs 4.28 crore), Aravalli (Rs 3.60 crore), Navsari (Rs 2.35 crore) and Ahmedabad (Rs 1.44 crore) were among the top five districts that saw the maximum seizures.

In four of the cases registered under Prohibition Act, Rs 1.09 crore of cash has also been seized.

Jha also said, “Seizures of liquor from the border districts shows our resolve to curb it with a heavy hand,” adding that the enforcement of the Prohibition law has been stepped up in a big way across the state. The authorities have set up 87 inter-state border check posts which is not only keeping a tab on the liquor, but is also confiscating cash and other contraband, officials added.

So far, the Commission has seized Rs 1.65 crore of cash in 14 different cases. Four of these cases have been registered in Morbi, three in Kheda, while one each in Ahmedabad city, Navsari, Patan, Chotta Udepur, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Banaskantha. About 12.59 kilograms of gold and 1.72 kilograms of silver worth Rs 4.1 crore have also been seized.

Apart from this, the police department has also arrested 1,18,824 persons under various sections of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) which also includes seizures of 53 illegal arms and 102 cartridges.

