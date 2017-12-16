For small traders, the July 24 deluge had more impact on businesses than GST and demonetisation

Kemsibhai Patel (second from right) says his vote is a protest vote against government’s flood compensation rule. Ritu Sharma Kemsibhai Patel (second from right) says his vote is a protest vote against government’s flood compensation rule. Ritu Sharma

“24/7/2017. This was the water level”

Written in bold red on the boundary wall of a government primary school, one of the polling centres in Dhanera at Banaskantha district that shares border with Pakistan, the mark represents the 152 mm rainfall that the town had received on July 24 when heavy downpour had led to a flash flood causing largescale damage. Dhanera, one of the commercial hubs in Banakantha, saw nearly 800 shops damaged by flood and silt. Though normal life has returned to the district, the nightmare remains fresh in the minds of Dhanera residents, who queued outside the polling stations to exercise their franchise on Thursday — the second and the final phase of voting. Dhanera recorded a turnout of 75.35 per cent. Five months have passed, but the impact of the July flood is still visible, in washed away fields, silt deposits, under construction bridges and fresh renovations.

Gauging the enormity of the flood factor in the polls in Banaskantha, a Congress stronghold, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a public meeting at Palanpur last Sunday and two days later he visited Ambaji temple to wrap up his campaigning in the state. Congress president Rahul Gandhi too covered the district during his Navsarjan yatra. In the last two state elections — 2007 and 2012— the seats shared between the Congress and the BJP were 6:3 and 5:4, respectively.

Counting the losses

For small traders of Dhanera, more than GST and demonetistation, the flood affected their businesses. According to traders, flood destroyed as many as 300 shops in Mandi area and 800 shops in the main Nagarpalika. “Certainly more than GST and demonetisation, the flood is etched in our minds. The loss we suffered due to the flood cannot be recovered in years. Not only the goods, the shops were also rendered useless. The fact that we got compensation against our loss matters a lot as we vote today,” says Bhagwandas Patel, chairman of Dhanera Market Association.

First-time voter Arafat Dewan (22), a wholesale dealer of readymade garments who owns over six shops in the main market and lost three (in the basement) to the flood, adds, “Not only the shops, but even residential areas were submerged in the deluge… the water did not recede for two days. What we received as compensation from the government against our losses is a deciding factor today.” Similar views were echoed by farmers who lost their cattle and farms to the floods.

Bhurabhai Desai, former sarpanch of Ashiya village and farmer with 20 bigha farmland and a similar number of cattle, says, “The villagers were affected by demonetisation initially as most of us have account in the Banas co-operative Bank where money against our milk is deposited. But it cannot be compared to the losses due to the flood. We lost our villagers, cattle and farmland in the flood.” “Our family of three brothers lost 20 cattle with two calves, but got no compensation as we did not have any information about the rules the government laid down to submit a proof against cattle deaths. We have come out to vote in protest of such rules,” says 65-year-old Kemsibhai Patel, a resident of Dhanera.

Abeda Memon (27), a homemaker from Dhanera’s Ladhapur area whose husband is a vegetable vendor, says: “Though we received the cash dole, the remaining damage (for houses and the household items) was not compensated. We reminded various officials, but to no heed,” she said. Agreeing to this, another resident and first-time voter, Mufida Memon (22), said, “Now we are used to this. First the flood, then loss of lives and household items, followed by bare minimum relief in the name of compensation.”

Ashok Rana, an advocate from Vidsaral village with a total population over 2,000, 98 per cent of which belongs to the tribal Bhil community, said: “We witnessed the flood in 2015 too, but this year it was a lot severe. We might not matter in numbers when it comes to total voters. But, perhaps after the flood, villagers became more resolved to come out and vote.”

Flood & politics

Following the flood, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had camped for five days in Banaskantha and the neighbouring Patan district to oversee relief work and also announced a package of Rs 1,500 crore for these two districts. Rahul too had visited Dhanera and Kankrej, the worst affected Assembly constituencies in Banaskantha, in August following the flood.

During campaigning, the BJP had been targeting the Congress over its “missing MLAs” during the flood. The Congress had taken its 43 MLAs to Bengaluru fearing poaching by the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha election. BJP leaders, including the Prime Minister, had been using the incident to attack the Congress, claiming its MLAs “were enjoying in a Bengaluru resort even as people of Banaskantha were struggling for their lives during the flood”. Sensing the anti-incumbency, the Congress dropped its two sitting MLAs — from Dhanera and Kankrej, the worst affected constituencies.

In Dhanera, the party replaced MLA Joitabhai Patel with Nathabhai Patel, who is popular among the locals for addressing their issues. Patel is pitted against Mavjibhai Desai of the BJP, a close aide of Gujarat MoS for Health Shankarbhai Chaudhary. While Chaudhary, the sitting MLA from Vav in Banaskantha, is chairman of Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Federation, Mavjibhai is vice-chairman.

Dhanera Assembly constituency — which had witnessed BJP’s victory in 2002 and 2007 Assembly elections, before electing the Congress candidate in 2012 — is dominated by Chaudhary Patels (OBC). The town, however, has more Brahmin voters, followed by Dalits and then the Chaudhary Patels and the Rajpuras in almost equal numbers. With a total of 2,28,944 voters, with 30 people aged more than 100 years, Dhanera constituency — one among the nine Assembly constituencies in Banaskantha district — has a higher percentage of rural votes as it covers 130 villages.

