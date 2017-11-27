For Amit Shah, ‘Mann Ki Baat, Chai Ke Saath’ at tea stall in Ahmedabad’s Muslim locality

BJP president Amit Shah during the Mann ki Baat, Chai ke Saath session at Dariyapur in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo/Javed Raja) BJP president Amit Shah during the Mann ki Baat, Chai ke Saath session at Dariyapur in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

As part of BJP’s public outreach programme in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly elections, party president Amit Shah Sunday morning tuned into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at a tea stall in the Muslim-majority Dariyapur locality of Ahmedabad. BJP organised ‘Mann ki Baat, Chai ke Saath’ progamme for all the 50,128 polling booths in 182 Assembly seats, and it was attended by several senior BJP leaders, including Shah, Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Smriti Irani, Uma Bharti, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram and Parshottam Rupala, and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and party’s state affairs in-charge Bhupender Yadav. Yadav too joined the programme at a Muslim-dominated constituency, Danilimda in Ahmedabad.

The BJP president along with supporters and locals joined the outreach programme at ‘Ambika Vijay Hindu Hotel’ at the communally-sensitive Dariyapur. Shah reached there a few minutes before the Prime Minister began his address. He sat for a few minutes and then went among the public to interact with them.

LED screens were set up at the venue, showing a local news channel that broadcasted the PM’s address. During the programme, tea was served among the audience in disposable paper cups having a picture of Modi. “Namo Chai”, and “Ek Cup Cha, Ek Mat BJP (One Cup Tea, One Vote BJP)” were written on the cups.

Immediately after the conclusion of PM Modi’s speech, Shah left the place. Around 500 people, including the Muslims, were present at event. Jairam Desai, Dariyapur ward president of BJP, said: “A couple of days ago, I was consulted about a place in a border area (communally sensitive area where the Hindus and the Muslims live in close proximity) to hold the event to spread a message of communal harmony. And last evening, it was decided to hold here in Dariyapur.”

Mohammed Irfan, a resident of the area, said: “We are here to support BJP. During the Congress rule, we used to witness riots and there was a lack of confidence between the Hindus and the Muslims. Under the BJP rule, an atmosphere has been established where the two communities can have a dialogue. We are very happy to join this programme.”

Sofia Bano, a resident of neighbouring Behrampura who had contested on a BJP ticket the municipal corporation elections, was also present. Bano said, “I am here to strengthen the party along with my supporters and to listen to the Prime Minister.” At Danilimda, where 48 per cent voters are the Muslims, Yadav targeted Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over “discrepancies” in his statements made during poll addresses. “If Rahul Gandhi comes again to Gujarat, he should reply to questions raised by BJP and aplogise. Only then he should come here. Congress cannot insult BJP,” he said.

“What Rahul Gandhi says in the morning, he forgets in the evening. In the morning, he claimed the unemployment number was 50 lakh and in the evening it became 20 lakh. He speaks of India, but talks about unemployment of China… when he went to Himachal Pradesh he talked about Gujarat,” Yadav said. Another Mann ki Baat, Chai ke Saath event – being organised a day ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the poll-bound state – was held in Vadodara and attended by Uma Bharti.

Speaking with mediapersons, she hit out at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for citicising the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme and said: “In his today’s Mann ki Baat, the Prime Minister spoke about people achieved success against every odd – it was people’s voice, not the PM’s voice, but the Opposition will not understand this.” Bharti also attacked the Congress and said, “I have never seen Congress in such a poor condition, they now need support of Hardik (Patel) and others to win the election. When does one need support ? When he or she is disabled.”

Irani, who was in Junagadh to take part in the party’s event, told the media that the people of Gujarat will “teach a stern lesson to Congress in this Assembly election for having an anti-poor and anti-Gujarat mindset.” BJP had planned the event to apparently to counter Youth Congress’s Twitter meme, “tu chai bech”, targeting Modi.

The meme, posted on the official Twitter handle of the Youth Congress online magazine Yuva Desh, was a photograph of Modi, US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May in conversation. It showed Modi telling the two leaders about the Opposition’s memes targeting him – “Aap logon ne dekha vipaksh mere kaise kaise maimai banvata hai?” Trump corrects him, saying the word is pronounced as ‘meme’ – “usse maimai nahin, meme kehte hain”. May tells Modi to sell tea – “Tu chai bech”. Under fire, the Youth Congress had apologised and the meme was removed.

