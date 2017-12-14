FIR lodged after columnist says viral post critical of PM Modi not his

The post in question claimed that BJP leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and others had lost trust of voters of Gujarat. (File) The post in question claimed that BJP leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and others had lost trust of voters of Gujarat. (File)

POLICE in Rajkot city booked unidentified persons late Tuesday for allegedly ascribing a social media post, which was adverse to the ruling BJP, to columnist Jay Vasavada and circulating it on social media sites just a day before the first phase of polls on December 7.

Vasavada, who writes columns in a widely-circulated vernacular daily filed a complaint with police station on Tuesday, alleging that unidentified persons ascribed a social media post to him and later circulated it on social media platforms under his name. The post in question claimed that BJP leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and others had lost trust of voters of Gujarat and that the party would hardly get 50 seats in the ongoing elections in Gujarat. The post said that Congress was likely to benefit from the situation and will come to power in the state.

“The complainant says that his friends alerted him about the post being circulated in his name. The complainant initially ignored the post assuming it will fade away. But the reverse happened. As the post went viral, he filed a complaint saying it could sully his reputation,” Inspector Manish Chandrawadiya said.

Police have filed the case under Sections 66 (c) and 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. These sections pertain to stealing identity of someone by using electronic signature, password or any other unique identification feature and provide for imprisonment of up to three years and monetary fine.

“According to primary information, one Dilip Patel, who is said to be a journalist based in Ahmedabad had posted the said post on his Facebook page. But somebody instead ascribed it to Vasavada and circulated it on other social media platforms,” Chandrawadiya said, adding Dilip Patel did not commit any offence since, as a citizen, “he is free to express his views”. But those who ascribed the post to Vasavada did commit an offence,” the police officer added.

HC notice to government on quashing of FIR against Cong IT chief

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the state government on a petition moved by state Congress IT cell chairman Rohan Gupta seeking quashing of an FIR for allegedly conducting exit polls and spreading it on social media. Government pleader Mitesh Amin assured the court that “Gupta will not be called for recording of statement neither there will be any action against him as of now”.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App