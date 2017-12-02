FIR against Hardik Patel for holding Rajkot rally without permission

Hardik, later, hit out at the Election Commission over the latest FIR. (Express Photo/Javed Raja/File) Hardik, later, hit out at the Election Commission over the latest FIR. (Express Photo/Javed Raja/File)

Acting on a complaint filed by Rajkot (West) election officer P R Jani, police on Friday booked Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel and his aide Tushar Nandani for allegedly violating the election code of conduct by holding a rally without permission.

Jani, in his application to the Malaviya Nagar police station, said that despite the district authority denying permission, Hardik Patel addressed a rally in Rajkot on November 29, 2017.

Jani alleged that Nandani had sought a permission to hold a “get-together” for Patidar residents of ward number 8,9 and 10, which the community leaders were going to address. “However, it was brought to our notice that on the same day, at the same time and at the same venue, PAAS had sought a permission to hold Maha Kranti rally. We rejected both the applications citing (apprehension of) law and order disturbance,” Jani said.

“Despite the rejection, PAAS organised a rally, which was attended by over 15,000 people and Hardik Patel addressed it,” the complaint said.

Inspector M D Chandravadiya said that police have registered a case against Hardik Patel and others under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 188 (disobedience of government official’s orders).

“We have sought video recording of the event and accordingly further action would be taken,” the police official added.

Hardik, later, hit out at the Election Commission over the latest FIR. In a tweet, he wrote: “After the Rajkot rally, the Election Commission has filed an FIR against me. Now, the Election Commission is also becoming a part of the BJP. What wrong have we committed by holding the rally? We had taken permission from the administration, but it was later cancelled.”

Meanwhile, PAAS opened its first office at Nikol, a Patidar-dominated area in Ahmedabad. PAAS convener Dinesh Bhambania said that the outfit’s offices have been opened in Surat, Rajkot and now in Ahmedabad not just for poll purposes but to use the place for mobilising youths on issues related to the community.”

“This is the first office that we have opened in Ahmedabad. Our purpose is to defeat the BJP. We are not going to promote any party, but we have to root out the BJP for sure. This is a party which has taken the whole Patidar community for a ride for the past two decades. So, we must teach them a lesson.” Bambhania also announced that PAAS volunteers will start door-to-door campaign from December 3 in selected Assembly seats in Ahmedabad. “And after the first phase of election concludes on December 9, Hardik will come to Ahmedabad on December 11 and hold roadshows and address public gathering. About 2,000 PAAS volunteers will also join from Surat from November 10,” he added.

PAAS spokesperson Atul Patel said that they will campaign for Congress candidate Babubhai Mangukia in Thakkarbapanagar. “Babubhai Mangukia is the lawyer who defended Hardik Patel in the court and didn’t charge any money. We have to remain vigilant since the BJP will be playing tricks at the last moment. They will try to create differences among the communities. Let us not get carried away. We should go to every household and tell people how they killed 14 Patidar youths during our reservation stir.

Thakkarbapanagar, Nikol, Daskroi and Vatva are all dominated by Patidars.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App