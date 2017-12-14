Exit polls 2017 LIVE updates: BJP to sweep Himachal Pradesh, retain Gujarat

Exit Polls 2017: BJP to sweep both states. Final results on December 18 Exit Polls 2017: BJP to sweep both states. Final results on December 18

The exit polls of various TV channels for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections are predicting BJP’s massive win in both states. Well-known psephologist Surjit Bhalla has predicted 125 seats for BJP in Gujarat and 57 for Congress. As per Indi Today-Axis My India, BJP will win 47-55 seats in Himachal while Congress could bag jst 13 seats. Similarly, Times Now has predicted 109 seats for the BJP in Gujarat and 70 seats for Congress, others could get three seats.

The voting for second phase of elections in Gujarat has concluded. The Election Commission will soon declare the percentage of voting in Gujarat. The state registered 67 per cent turn out in the first phase that took place on December 9.

Himachal registered 74 per cent voter turnout in the single phase polling on November 9. The Congress is currently ruling Himachal Pradesh, while BJP has been in power in Gujarat for last 22 years.

The elections were seen as a litmus test for both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi was recently elevated as the president of Congress. Both the leaders did extensive campaign in Gujarat and Himachal.

Gujarat

India Today-Axis My India: Congress (), BJP () Others ()

News 18: Congress (), BJP () Others ()

Times Now: Congress (70), BJP (109) Others (3)

India TV: Congress (), BJP () Others ()

News 24: Congress (), BJP () Others ()

ABP: Congress (78-86), BJP (91-99) Others ()

Himachal Pradesh

India Today-Axis My India: Congress (13-20), BJP (47-55) Others (0-2)

News 18: Congress (), BJP () Others ()

Times Now: Congress (), BJP () Others ()

India TV: Congress (), BJP () Others ()

News 24: Congress (), BJP () Others ()

ABP: Congress (), BJP () Others ()

