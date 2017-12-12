Ex-servicemen appeal: ‘PM Modi didn’t fulfil OROP promises, don’t vote for BJP’

“Modi has two faces. One to show in the media that he meets army personnel on the border and offers them sweets. His other face was revealed when on November 2, his government ordered the Delhi police to evict agitating army veterans and wives of martyrs for demanding full implementation of OROP,” said a martyr’s wife. “Modi has two faces. One to show in the media that he meets army personnel on the border and offers them sweets. His other face was revealed when on November 2, his government ordered the Delhi police to evict agitating army veterans and wives of martyrs for demanding full implementation of OROP,” said a martyr’s wife.

A group of ex-servicemen agitating for over 910 days seeking “full implementation” of One Rank One Pension (OROP) on Monday appealed people of Gujarat “not to vote for the BJP’’, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not fulfil his promises regarding OROP.

While the protesters claimed they were “apolitical”, they held the press conference at the Congress office here. The ex-servicemen argued that since the Congress was a leading opposition party, they chose its platform to raise their demand, besides noting that when the Congress was in power, they had raised the issue from the BJP platform in September 2013.

The defence forces veterans, who have been visiting different regions of Gujarat during the Assembly polls, told mediapersons that instead of implementing OROP, the Modi government used police force to evict protesters from Jantar Mantar on November 2. They alleged that the Delhi Police also beat them and wives of the martyrs. One such woman in the group, Sudesh Goyat, said: “Modi has two faces. One to show in the media that he meets army personnel on the border and offers them sweets. His other face was revealed when on November 2, his government ordered the Delhi police to evict agitating army veterans and wives of martyrs for demanding full implementation of OROP.”

Goyat said: “He has not fulfiled promises regarding OROP he made at a rally in Rewari (Haryana) in 2013, before he became PM.” Major General (retd) Satbir Singh, who has been spearheading the agitation, said among major lacunae in the OROP implementation was that the government instead an annual revision, ordered revision of pension in every five years, causing financial loss to ex-servicemen.

