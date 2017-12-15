EVM tampering issue should be a matter of discussion, not of ridicule: Hardik Patel 

Patidar leader Hardik Patel (Source: File/AP Photo) Patidar leader Hardik Patel (Source: File/AP Photo)

Amid the ongoing debate over the authenticity of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in elections, Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel on Friday said the possibility of loopholes in the EVM machine is a matter of concern and underlined the need for a genuine discussion on the issue.

Taking to Twitter, Hardik said people are concerned about whether their votes have been tampered with despite casting votes, adding that it is a serious issue.

In another tweet, he said that EVM machines are generally used to fasten the process of calculating votes. However, he added, even after the voting is over, the EVM machines are locked away in rooms for as long as 5-7 days.

हम EVM मशीन का उपयोग क्यों करते हैं !! ताकि मत गणना जल्दी हो जाए लेकिन चुनाव ख़त्म होने के बावजूद थी ५/७ दिन तक क्यों EVM हमें बंद कमरे में रखने पड़ते हैं।इस से अच्छा है की बेलेट पेपर से मतदान कीजिए इसमें भी EVM जितना ही समय लगता हैं।

हिमाचल प्रदेश का EVM एक महीने तक पड़ा रहा — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) December 15, 2017

EVM में गरबडी यह सवाल पर हँसी नहीं लेकिन हमें स्वतंत्र लोकतांत्रिक हिंदुस्तान में इस मुद्दे पर मंथन करना ज़रूरी हैं।जनता वोट देने के बाद भी चिंता करती है की क्या मेरा वोट सही रहेगा !!! यह सभी के लिए सोचने की बात हैं। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) December 15, 2017

Pointing out that EVM machines in Himachal Pradesh were locked away for a month, Hardik argued that the EC should resort to ballot papers, claiming that it would take the same time as that of EVM machines.

Earlier on Thursday, ink marks were found very close to the election symbol of Jignesh Mevani, the Congress-backed Independent candidate from Vadgam, on the EVMs. Poll officials cleaned the ink marks on two EVMs and re-installed the machines.

