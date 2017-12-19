Gujarat election results 2017: Four Congress big guns taste defeat

Shaktisinh Gohil, Arjun Modhwadia Shaktisinh Gohil, Arjun Modhwadia

The Congress gained 16 seats in Gujarat compared to its 2012 tally, but witnessed defeat of four of its senior leaders. Among the prominent party leaders who lost are former state presidents Arjun Modhwadia (Porbandar) and Siddharth Patel (Dabhoi), AICC spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi) and former Union minister Tushar Chaudhari (Mahuva).

Modhwadia lost to BJP’s Babubhai Bokhiria in Porbandar by 1,855 votes. Renewing his two-decade-old political rivalry with BJP minister Bokhiriya, Modhwadia had appealed to voters to reject “corruption” and vote for “honesty and integrity”. In Dabhoi constituency, Siddharth Patel lost to BJP’s Shailesh Mehta Sotta by 2,839 votes. Sotta was earlier slapped with a notice by the Election Commission for his alleged inflammatory speech during the campaign.

Gohil lost Mandvi to BJP’s Virendrasinh Jadeja, who won by a comfortable margin of over 9,000 votes. Gohil had served as minister of finance, health, education and Narmada in two consecutive Congress-led governments in Gujarat. He was leader of Opposition in the Assembly from 2007 to 2012. Chaudhary lost to BJP’s Mohanbhai Dodiya at Mahuva in Surat district by over 6,000 votes. He was an MP in the 15th Lok Sabha from Bardoli and a minister in the UPA government.

