EC withdraws show cause notice to Rahul Gandhi over TV interviews during Gujarat polls

The Election Commission on Sunday withdrew a show cause notice which was issued on Wednesday, December 13 for giving an interview to a Gujarati channel, a day before the second phase of polls, in violation of the model code of conduct. In a press notice, the commission said that it has possessed a considered view due to multi-fold expansion of digital & electronic media, the extant MCC, Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and other related provisions require revisiting to cater to the requirements and challenges of the present and emerging situations, according to ANI.

The commission will seek suggestions for necessary modification in the extant provisions and has set up a committee which will submit a report to the commission.

Regarding the release of BJP’s manifesto a day before the phase one of Gujarat polls, the commission said that it has no prescribed instruction and there is no time limit prescribed in the MCC to release election manifesto by political parties.

Earlier, the poll panel on issuing show cause notice to Rahul Gandhi stated that the Congress president has talked about the Gujarat Assembly elections in which the polling for the second phase will be held tomorrow. “Such display falls within the definition of “election matter” under Section 126 (3) of Representation of the People Act, 1951 and display of such election matter within 48 hours ending with hour fixed for conclusion of poll in the poll-going areas, amounts to violation of Section 126 (1)(b) of Representation of the People Act, 1951,” it said.

The EC in its notice said that TV channels which had aired Rahul Gandhi’s interview has violated Representation of the People Act under the provisions of Section 126(1)(b).

