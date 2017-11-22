Gujarat elections: Don’t fight for 4-5 seats; BJP, Congress are same, says PAAS convenor Hardik Patel

PAAS national convenor Hardik Patel (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana) PAAS national convenor Hardik Patel (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Two days after the Congress’s first list of 77 candidates led to resentment within the Patidar Anamant Andolan Samiti, its convener Hardik Patel Tuesday asked his supporters to “not forget the martyrdom of 14 Patidar youths for four-five seats”. The Patidar quota stir leader claimed his outfit never demanded any seat, and said “the BJP and the Congress are the same”.

Referring to the developments in the past two days, Hardik, addressing a gathering of Patidars at Transad village of Dholka taluka in Ahmedabad district, said: “I appeal to you not to consider what has been appearing on television (news) over the last two days. Our only resolve is to defeat the ones who have committed atrocities on us… I must tell you that I have neither sought tickets from anybody nor I am going to do so in the future. We must not forget the martyrdom of the 14 Patidar youths (killed during the quota violence) for four-five seats.”

He did not announce open support to the Congress and instead said, “I will not tell you who to vote for. Both the BJP and the Congress are the same. For them, the people are of no value… Just use your wisdom while casting your vote and choose the one who assures you justice.”

