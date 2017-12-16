Day after polling, Bharatsinh Solanki holds meeting, BJP leaders take it easy

Bharatsinh Solanki. (Source: Express photo Javed Raja) Bharatsinh Solanki. (Source: Express photo Javed Raja)

A day after voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections concluded, the Congress held a meeting of party candidates and office-bearers at district and taluka levels to decide preparations for December 18, when the results will be announced. The BJP will hold a similar meeting of party workers on Saturday.

While several BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, used the day to relax after the gruelling campaigning, Congress’s state unit president Bharatsinh Solanki presided the meeting at the state party office.

Solanki exuded confidence that his party will secure nearly 120 seats in the 182-member Assembly. He claimed those who surveyed for exit polls — which predicted a BJP win — appeared to be “ignorant of the ground reality” and their surveys and reports were not based on fact, but on mere assumptions.

“The arguments advanced by those giving another victory to the BJP don’t have any concrete evidence to show on what basis they have arrived at their decision,’’ Solanki said. He claimed that there was an undercurrent of support for the Congress. “We are sure to win and the Congress will form the government.”

Solanki said the Congress will win 65 seats out of 93 seats that went to polls in the second phase, and 55 out of 89 seats for which elections were held in the first phase.

He asked candidates to remain vigilant during the counting and be present at the counter centres to ensure that the “BJP leaders were not able to play any mischief with the results.”

The BJP has planned a meeting of its party workers under the leadership of party chief in Gujarat Jitu Vaghani at the state party headquarters. Rupani, his deputy Nitin Patel and state party in-charge Bhupender Yadav will also join the meeting.

On Friday, Rupani spent the entire day at his official bungalow in Gandhinagar. His deputy also stayed home in Thaltej area of Ahmedabad in the first half of the day and then visited Ambaji temple in Banaskantha along with his wife.

