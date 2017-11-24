Dalit, PAAS leader appeal to defeat BJP

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, PAAS leader Atul Patel and Contract and Fixed Wage Sangharsh Samiti convener Chandrika Solanki among other leaders on Thursday appealed to the people not to vote for the BJP. (File) Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, PAAS leader Atul Patel and Contract and Fixed Wage Sangharsh Samiti convener Chandrika Solanki among other leaders on Thursday appealed to the people not to vote for the BJP. (File)

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, PAAS leader Atul Patel and Contract and Fixed Wage Sangharsh Samiti convener Chandrika Solanki among other leaders on Thursday appealed to the people not to vote for the BJP. At a public event held in Nava Vasahat, Mevani said, “Dalits even today are forced to do manual scavenging. Modiji (PM Narendra Modi) has never done anything for them.”

Attacking the BJP government in the state, Atul Patel said, “PM talks about make in India but the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue is being built by Chinese.” He added that in the 22 years of its rule in the state, the BJP did nothing except fleecing the people in the name of religion and patriotism. ENS “Patels are seeking reservation despite being well off. It is because the BJP government failed to generate jobs, give free education.”

Chandrika Solanki charged at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “He talks about women empowerment but has done nothing to change the fate of women. While the terrorist is sleeping in Bharuch, I, a Dalit woman, was put under house arrest on his instruction. He was afraid that I will raise issues.” While none of the speakers asked the people to vote for the Congress, they appealed them “to defeat BJP”. Referring to the alleged “sex CDs” of PAAS leader Hardik Patel, he said, “The level of bhakti has gone so low that it has reached the bedroom. I am asking what is the need to prod what an adult man and woman do in a room?”

