Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani attacked near Palanpur, blames BJP

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, who is contesting as an Independent from Vadgam, was allegedly attacked by unidentified men near Palanpur on Tuesday. Though the glass of his car got damaged in the attack, Mevani escaped without any injuries.

Mevani, who started his campaign in Vadgam from Monday, accused the BJP supporters of attacking him. “BJP today attacked me at Takarwada village. The BJP is scared and therefore it is resorting to such acts. But I am a revolutionary, will not get scared… I have taken up fight against the BJP… I am exposing the fake development model that they talk about. That is why, instead of talking on (these) issues, they are attacking me. But, I have support of the people of Vadgam and I will keep challenging them,” said Mevani.

No police complaint has been lodged in this connection. Kaushik Parmar, a member of Mevani’s Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, said they did not file any complaint with police as no one was injured in the attack. “We don’t want to focus on this issue as our major concern is campaigning now,” said Parmar.

BJP spokesperson Jagdish Bhavsar said his party had nothing to do with the attack on Mevani’s convoy. “These are false allegations. Even our Chief Minister (Vijay Rupani) has said we should celebrate this festival of democracy (elections) in right spirit and not indulge in violence,” Bhavsar said. Mevani had filed his nomination on November 27, and is being backed by both the Congress and the AAP.

