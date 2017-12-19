Gujarat election results 2017: Congress’s caste politics, alliance with young leaders had no effect, says Vijay Rupani

Vijay Rupani at state BJP office in Gandhinagar post-victory. (Express Photo: Javed Raja) Vijay Rupani at state BJP office in Gandhinagar post-victory. (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday thanked the state’s electorate “laakh laakh baar (lakhs of times)” for delivering a verdict that brought the BJP back to power for a sixth time.

“Sabse pehle main Gujarat ki janta ko laakh laakh pranam karta hoon, dhanyavad karta hoon aur ashvasan deta hoon ki ap ki ichchha anusar aneywaley paanch saal, janata janardan ki jo ichchha hai, uske anusar Bharatiya Janata Party agey badhegi. (I thank Gujarat’s people a lakh times with folded hands, and I assure them that the BJP will work according to their wishes in the next five years),” Rupani said at Kamalam, the Gujarat BJP’s headquarters in Gandhinagar in the evening.

His appearance, amid celebratory drum-beating and bursting of firecrackers and slogans of “Modi, Modi” and “Jai Shri Ram”, was preceded by elation and nail-biting suspense by turns, as the party’s tally see-sawed between 105 and 99 from late-afternoon to evening. It rested at 99, far short of BJP chief Amit Shah’s ambition of 150 seats. When Rupani reached the BJP office in the evening.

Rupani said: “Bharatiya Janata Party ki taraf se main Gujarat ki janta ko vishwas dilata hoon, ki vikas ko bahut tezi se agey badhayenge, har vyakti tak is vikas ko lekar jayenge aur Gujarat mein jis tarah se logon ne mature political mandate diya hai, usi disha mein Gujarat hamesha desh mein role model bana rahega…. (I assure the people on behalf of the BJP that development will take place fast, will move to the last person, and the way Gujarat has given a mature mandate, the state will be a role model for the rest of the country…).”

While he said the party would introspect on te reduced number of seats, Rupani refused to accept casteism as an issue. “If caste was an issue, BJP would not have won…. Amid such a caste divide (created) by the Congress, which resorted to low campaigning, its big leaders such as Shaktisinh Gohil, Siddharth Patel, Arjun Modhvadia, Tushar Chaudhary all lost. So the entire Congress leadership has lost. They used low words for the PM and polluted the environment. Despite that, people had faith in BJP.”

He also said Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor and Dalit agitation leader Jignesh Mevani had no effect. Rupani said, “If that was the reason (for fewer seats the BJP won), then why such a result in Surat where there was a maximum Patidar wave? Why did all seats go to BJP in Surat? Why a win in Meshana, which was said to be the centre of Patidar agitation?”

Asked about his chances of becoming chief minister again, Rupani said, “As Amit Shah has said, it is the (BJP) parliamentary board that will decide; the party will decide.”

About missing the target of 150, he said: “Yes, we had a target of 150 and we worked in that direction…. In many seats we lost by less than 1,000 votes — by (even) a margin of 200, 300, 500 votes. If 2-3 per cent (votes) would have swung, the results would have been different. After 22 years, getting 100 seats and a mandate for 27 years is a big victory for BJP.”

