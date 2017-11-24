Congress yet to declare list on second phase of polls, three Dahod leaders file nominations

Sitting MLAs of Dahod and Garbada, Panda Vajeshing and Chandrika Bariya respectively, filed their nominations after taking out rallies with their supporters. Besides, Bharat Vakhada filed his nomination for Devgadh Bariya constituency. Sitting MLAs of Dahod and Garbada, Panda Vajeshing and Chandrika Bariya respectively, filed their nominations after taking out rallies with their supporters. Besides, Bharat Vakhada filed his nomination for Devgadh Bariya constituency.

Three Congress leaders of Dahod district filed their nominations on Thursday for the second phase of state Assembly elections on December 14, though the party was yet to make an official announcement. Sitting MLAs of Dahod and Garbada, Panda Vajeshing and Chandrika Bariya respectively, filed their nominations after taking out rallies with their supporters. Besides, Bharat Vakhada filed his nomination for Devgadh Bariya constituency.

“Though Party has not declared anything officially, we have filed our nominations as no one else has asked for a Congress ticket here,” said Vajeshing who filed his nomination for the Dahod seat. In central Gujarat, several heavyweight candidates of the BJP, including three sitting MLAs from Vadodara, filed their nominations on Thursday. Amul Dairy Chairman and former Congress MLA Ramsinh Parmar, who recently joined the BJP, also filed his nomination from Thasra.

Apart from the sitting MLAs — Manisha Vakil of Vadodara city, Ketan Inamdar of Savli and Satish Patel of Karjan — VMC Corporator Shailesh Mehta filed his nomination from Dabhoi seat. Besides, former BJP leader Rajesh Ayare, who is now a VMC Corporator of the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP), filed his nomination from Sayajigunj seat.

Vakil, who was at the centre of a controversy recently over purchase of a bungalow in a plush Vadodara locality, has mentioned in her affidavit that she owes Rs 22 lakh to BJP leader Parakram Jadeja, and the developers of her housing project — Viral Manoj Sheth and Ashok Tanna.

According to her affidavit, her assets have grown from Rs 7.12 lakh in 2012 to Rs 48.23 lakh in 2017, including an addition of immovable property worth Rs 35 lakh at current market value. Vakil, who was a school teacher before contesting the 2012 Assembly elections, had shown her total income for 2011-12 in her Income Tax return as Rs 1.28 lakh, while her husband’s was ‘Nil’. In the current affidavit, Vakil’s annual income for 2017-18 stands at Rs 8.74 lakh, while her husband’s at Rs 2.86 lakh. Vakil has said she or her husband does not own a four-wheeler and that she has gold worth Rs 2.5 lakhs.

Interestingly, Ayare filed two nominations from the Sayajigunj Assembly Constituency — one as a Rashtriya Samaj Paksh candidate and another as an Independent. Sources close to Ayare said that he did not want to take any chance if his party candidature got rejected for any reason. In Ahmedabad, BJP candidates for Nikol and Khadia-Jamalpur — Jagdish Panchal, party’s city president, and Bhushan Bhatt respectively — filed their nominations.

