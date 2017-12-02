Congress targets Modi over Rafale deal, farmer MSP

Surjewala asked the PM to make public why Rafale’s deal with the government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was cancelled and given to Reliance Defence Limited (RDL), which he claimed has “no experience in defence manufacturing”. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Surjewala asked the PM to make public why Rafale’s deal with the government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was cancelled and given to Reliance Defence Limited (RDL), which he claimed has “no experience in defence manufacturing”. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

THE CONGRESS on Friday continued its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the multi-billion Rafale fighter jet deal, questioning his silence and even calling him “Maun Modi” — a repeat of Modi’s past jibe on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh when he had called the latter “Maun-Mohan”. The party also deployed former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to hit out at the Prime Minister on farmers’ issues.

Alleging that the Rafale deal with French company Dassault Aviation smacked of a “huge scam”, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked the Prime Minister to break his silence and tell the nation why his government was purchasing the aircraft at three times the price, compared to the original base price negotiated by the previous UPA government, and that too without transfer of technology.

Surjewala asked the PM to make public why Rafale’s deal with the government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was cancelled and given to Reliance Defence Limited (RDL), which he claimed has “no experience in defence manufacturing”.

Stating that the Modi government had compromised on “national interest’’ and “national security’’, Surjewala said the government is maintaining a “conspiratorial silence’’ on the deal. He said there is a “lack of transparency’’ in the deal, which was done in “blatant violation’’ of defence procurement procedures. “The silence of Maun Modi will not work and PM will have to tell the nation about the entire deal,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons, senior Congress leader Hooda accused the Modi government of failing to give 50 per cent profit over total input cost to farmers as promised by Modi during his 2014 Lok Sabha campaign.

Hooda said the BJP had promised to implement the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Committee report ahead of 2014 elections but refused to do so. “The recommendation of 50 per cent profit over farmers’ total input cost was made by the MS Swaminathan Committee, and it was to be implemented had the UPA returned to power in 2014…. After the BJP formed the government, it submitted an affidavit in Supreme Court, saying it will not implement the Swaminathan report as it was financially not viable,” he said.

Farmers have seen only an average 6 per cent increase in MSP during the present BJP-led NDA regime, against 19 per cent increase in MSP during the UPA rule, Hooda claimed.

