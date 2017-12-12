Congress sees BJP plan to cut votes as Independent numbers cross 700

The loss to the established parties as a result of this though was evenly spread out in 2012. While the Congress lost 14 of the seats where the Independents came third five years ago, the BJP lost 13. (Photo: Express/Twitter) The loss to the established parties as a result of this though was evenly spread out in 2012. While the Congress lost 14 of the seats where the Independents came third five years ago, the BJP lost 13. (Photo: Express/Twitter)

With a total of 792 Independents in the fray for the Gujarat Assembly elections, including Jignesh Mevani — who is contesting with Congress support — the Congress fears the BJP may have propped up some of them to take away its votes. The number of Independent candidates has seen a slight jump since 2012, when 668 were in the fray. Of them, 662 had lost their deposits, while only one, Ketan Inamdar, had emerged victorious, winning from Savli Assembly seat. However, on 27 seats, the Independents had come in third — meaning they had won enough votes to have swung the decision in those constituencies.

The loss to the established parties as a result of this though was evenly spread out in 2012. While the Congress lost 14 of the seats where the Independents came third five years ago, the BJP lost 13.

However, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said the number of Independents in the race could have only one meaning. “It is the strategy of the BJP to post Independent candidates, who will cut into our votes. As per our analysis, in the 2012 Assembly elections, on 42 seats, Independents ate into a total of 12 per cent of our votes. Most of these seats went to the BJP, with their candidates winning by a margin of 5,000 votes or less.”

Giving the example of Jamalpur-Khadia seat, with its sizeable minority population, Doshi said that in 2012, BJP candidate Bhushan Bhatt (48,058 votes) defeated his Congress rival Samirkhan Sipai by 6,331 votes. Independent candidate Sabir Khedawala, who was in the race, got 30,513 votes and finished third.

BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya scoffed at the Congress charge while explaining why his party had none of those fears. “Independents hardly bother us. In fact, the BJP will benefit from the presence of a large number of Independents. The votes that come to the BJP are fixed but Independents who contest the elections due to caste considerations or infighting within the Congress cut into the vote share of the Congress party.”

Stories abound of political parties trying to cajole Independents not to contest the polls. Five members of the Jain community who had filed nomination as Independents from Wadhwan constituency of Surendranagar district withdrew after “top BJP leaders” urged them not to contest in the seat where the party has put up Dhanjibhai Patel. There are over 27,000 Jain voters in this constituency, that has over 2.69 lakh voters. BJP candidate Varshaben Doshi had won Wadhwan in 2012 by a margin of 17,558 votes.

Similarly, the Congress reached out to Independents on the Somnath seat where Vimal Chudasma is taking on BJP candidate Jasha Barad, who is a minister in Vijay Rupani’s Cabinet. “We asked local Ahir and Koli leaders to request members of their community to not contest as Independents as they would have ended up eating into our vote share,” Doshi said. Barad had won Somanth as a Congress candidate in 2012, but later shifted to the BJP. In the bypolls held for the seat in 2014, he had won again.

There are over 48,000 voters from the Koli community in Somnath, followed by Muslims (40,000 voters), Kharvas (30,000 voters) and Ahirs (20,000 voters).

At the same time, in the absence of a credible third political alternative in Gujarat, the Independents offer a space to those looking beyond the Congress and BJP. Apart from Dalit face Mevani, the other prominent names contesting as Independents this time are Gujarat AAP leader, Kanu Kalsariya (Mahuva), and former BJP MLA Kama Rathore (Sanand).

While the fate of 442 Independents has already been sealed in the first phase of polls on December 9, 350 of them are in the fray for the second phase on December 14.

