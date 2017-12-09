Congress respects PMO, won’t use ‘derogatory’ words for it: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul said his party was unlike BJP, and, therefore, action has been taken against Aiyar. Rahul said his party was unlike BJP, and, therefore, action has been taken against Aiyar.

A day after the Congress suspended Mani Shankar Aiyar for his “neech” person jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its vice-president Rahul Gandhi Friday said his party respects the Prime Minister’s Office and would not use “derogatory” language against the PM. On Friday, Rahul visited Chhota Udepur, Ahmedabad, Kheda and Anand districts, all of which will go to polls in the second phase on December 14.

At a public meeting at Pavi Jetpur in Chhota Udepur, Rahul said: “BJP people can say anything about us…Modiji himself is using derogatory words for us.. but, I have said Narendra Modiji is the Prime Minister of India and the Congress respects the position of Prime Minister and nobody from the Congress will speak derogatory words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He said his party was unlike BJP, and, therefore, action has been taken against Aiyar. “They (BJP) can and have been using abuse, but woh, woh hain aur hum, hum hain (we are what we are and they are what they are). That’s why we have taken strict action and suspended Mani Shankar Aiyar”.

Taking a dig at the last-minute release of manifesto by the BJP, he said, “Our PM is talking about Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, and Jammu and Kashmir…the elections are in Gujarat, but 60-70 per cent of his speeches were about these places. You are afraid, you do not want to talk about the last 22 years (of BJP rule in Gujarat), but we will talk about it. If not about the past, then at least talk about Gujarat’s future… I tweeted yesterday that the BJP has not prepared its manifesto. So today, suddenly Jaitleyji comes at 3 pm and says this is the manifesto.”

Rahul tweeted Thursday, “The BJP has shown unbelievable disrespect towards the people of Gujarat. Campaign is over and STILL no mention of a manifesto for the people, no vision and no ideas presented for Gujarat’s future.”

