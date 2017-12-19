Gujarat election results 2017: Congress, NCP cry ‘betrayal’, call for unity

Celebrating victory: BJP supporters outside the party office in New Delhi on Monday. Praveen Khanna Celebrating victory: BJP supporters outside the party office in New Delhi on Monday. Praveen Khanna

Congress and NCP leaders, while accusing each other of betrayal, emphasised the need to strike an alliance ahead of the 2019 state Assembly and Parliament elections to fight the ruling BJP. In less than 24 hours after the Gujarat elections, a Maharashtra PCC leader said: “The votes polled by the NCP in 10 to 14 seats proved detrimental to the Congress. Had the Congress and NCP struck an alliance, it would have helped defeat BJP.”

The NCP’s anti-Congress politics in Gujarat is perceived as an electoral strategy to enhance its seat share and leadership in Maharashtra. Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said: “All like-minded parties should unite in the 2019 elections to fight the BJP. In Gujarat, the Congress and NCP should have come together. But we also believe that they were in talks with leaders from the BJP. The division of votes often prove detrimental and work to BJP’s advantage.” The Congress and NCP should strive to work together, he said.

Senior NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel said: “The NCP has always worked and tried to unite all like-minded secular forces. Even in Gujarat, we tried our best to have an alliance with the Congress.” In a strong message to the Congress, he said: “At least now, the Congress should reckon NCP’s strength.”

