Gujarat elections: Congress must clear its stand on Ayodhya dispute, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sharpening his attack on the Congress over Kapil Sibal’s plea in the Supreme Court to defer hearing on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute till the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked the party to clear its stand on the issue. He also slammed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his temple visits.

Addressing a poll rally in Vadodara’s Sayajigunj Assembly constituency, Adityanath said: “Those who were chanting slogans in favour of Pakistan have now become quiet, stone pelting has reduced in Kashmir, but Rahul Gandhi dislikes this because he was searching for his votebank in them.” Taking a swipe at Rahul, he said, PM Narendra Modi has left the Congress leader “unemployed”.

Adityanath said, “He (Rahul) doesn’t have any issue to speak about in this poll, thus frustration is natural. He is now visiting temples, but he doesn’t know how to sit and pray in a temple… he sits as if he is offering namaz.”

Accusing Rahul and the Congress of “dividing the nation on the basis of caste and religion”, the UP CM said: “He (Rahul) says he is a ‘janeau dhari’. By saying this, he has divided even Hindu culture. A Hindu is not any caste or creed, it is not religion, but it is cultural identity of India.”

Asking the Congress to clear its stand on the Ayodhya dispute following Kapil Sibal’s plea, Adityanath said, “Kapil Sibal’s statement has insulted the Supreme Court and the faith of 125 crore Indians. The Congress is not willing to resolve this issue peacefully.”

