Congress leaders have ‘Modiphobia’, says Amit Shah

PM Narendra Modi (right) and Amit Shah (left). (Express photo/File) PM Narendra Modi (right) and Amit Shah (left). (Express photo/File)

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said leaders of the Congress repeatedly have been making “derogatory”remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi because they suffer from “Modiphobia”. Shah said now-suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s “neech” person remark for Modi was not only an insult to the PM post, but also Gujarat.

Addressing a poll rally in Dabhoi Assembly constituency of Vadodara, Shah said: “We don’t use such words even for our sarpanch… Congress is doing low-level politics in Gujarat by spreading casteism.”

The BJP chief also targeted Rahul Gandhi over his election as Congress president, and said the ongoing Gujarat Assembly elections were a fight between “vikasvaad (development)” and “vanshvaad (dynasty)”. “You must have watched on television today that Rahul Gandhi has become president of the Congress (succeeding his mother Sonia Gandhi). Is there anything to be surprised? But, in the BJP,can you tell who will become president after me? This is the BJP, in which even a tea-seller can become prime minister if he has potential and capability,” Shah said.

About Rahul’s speeches in Gujarat, Shah said, “He has hired an NGO to advice him how to speak, what to speak… he is telling lies everywhere in Gujarat.., He is alleging that there is unemployment in Gujarat. There are 13,200 youths from Amethi working in Surat… first provide them employment in Amethi”. Amethi is the Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul.

The BJP leader also held public meetings at Suigam, Borsad and Anklav. He claimed after the first phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat, he was sure that BJP will win at least 150 seats.

Attacking the Congress over Aiyar’s “neech” remark, Shah said: “The Congress may have suspended Aiyar from the party, but will it suspend Sonia, Priyanka and Robert Vadra for their utterances in 2012 (Assembly elections) and 2014 (Lok Sabha elections) about Modi?”

(Inputs from Tanvir Siddiqui, Ahmedabad)

