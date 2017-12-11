Congress leader asked PM Modi to apologise in Jama Masjid for Gujarat riots: Amit Shah

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah in Gandhinagar. (Express File Photo: Javed Raja) PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah in Gandhinagar. (Express File Photo: Javed Raja)

Accusing the Congress of “minority appeasement”, BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said a spokesperson of the Opposition party — Charan Singh Sapra — has asked Narendra Modi to visit the Jama Masjid to seek forgiveness for the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Shah also accused Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani of accepting donations from an outfit linked to Popular Front of India — an organisation, he alleged, was trying to recruit for the Islamic State.

“Charan Singh, a spokesperson and vice-president of Mumbai Congress, said in a television channel debate that PM (Narendra) Modiji should go inside the Jama Masjid and apologise for 2002 . The entire country knows that allegations by Congress-backed NGOs against Modi regarding the 2002 riots were rejected by the Supreme Court. Yet, there can be no bigger example of appeasement than asking the PM to go inside the Jama Masjid to apologise in 2017 for the riots of 2002,” Shah said during a press conference here.

He was supposedly reacting to a comment by Charan Singh at an event organised by News18 India. According to the News18 India website, Singh was referring to the riots in 1992 after the demolition of Babri Masjid. “Neither my party nor do I support the 1984 (anti-Sikh) riots. Sonia Gandhi visited Golden Temple and apologised…. Manmohan Singh also apologised in Parliament…. Can Narendra Modi visit the Jama Masjid and apologise for 1992 riots?” News18 India quoted Charan Singh as saying.

