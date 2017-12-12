Gujarat assembly polls: Congress has won by putting BJP on backfoot, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Express photo by Partha Paul. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Express photo by Partha Paul.

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee has communicated to newly-elevated Congress president Rahul Gandhi that “irrespective of the result in Gujarat, the Congress had won by putting the BJP on the backfoot”. Mamata said that ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the strategy should be to pit the BJP against all Opposition parties, including Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP in each seat, sources said.

Rahul was elected the Congress president unopposed on Monday. He will collect the certificate formally declaring his ascension to the post on December 16. Mamata, sources close to her said, had written to Rahul last week after his ascension as president was announced.

Sources said: “She told Rahul Gandhi… that irrespective of the result in Gujarat — the Congress had emerged victorious by putting the BJP on the backfoot. She said that Rahul Gandhi’s campaign had succeeded in exposing the hollowness of the BJP’s governance and the Opposition needed to build on that. Rahul Gandhi responded and said that he respected her advice.”

“Mamata said that the strategy for the Opposition needed to be to ensure that the BJP was fighting against one candidate in each seat, wherein the Opposition pits candidates on the basis of the strength of the regional party in the area. Where Congress is strong, all Opposition regional parties need to support the Congress and vice-versa. This, she said, was key,” the source added.

In an exclusive interview to The Indian Express, Mamata had earlier laid out her Opposition coordination plan to ensure the BJP gets a “farewell” in 2019. “All regional parties must lead their regions. And the Congress from the Centre must help the regional parties. Where the Congress is strong, we will help them. Where the regional parties are strong, then the Congress is to help. That should be the policy,” she had said.

With Rahul taking over as the president of the Congress, sources said Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, has taken over as the main point of contact between him and Mamata. Mamata, in her letter, also raised the issue of the Congress working alongside AAP, putting aside their bitter rivalry in Delhi and Punjab, which has stalled AAP’s entry into the united Opposition meetings.

“The main focus ahead of 2019 needs to be bidding farewell to the BJP. For this, the Opposition parties need to put their differences aside and work together. Irrespective of their differences, it can’t be denied that Kejriwal has swayed over the electorate in Delhi and Punjab. She said Kejriwal and the Congress needed to be pragmatic and unite,” the source said.

Mamata had earlier proposed that the meeting of Opposition parties called by the Congress shouldn’t be limited to being held in Delhi. Instead, parties should meet in different states and take up local issues, ranging from drought in Tamil Nadu to economic slowdown in Maharashtra.

A number of potential sites for future meetings had been discussed in August when Mamata raised the issue. “She suggested that these meetings should take place once again,” the source said.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App