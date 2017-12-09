Gujarat elections 2017: Congress has divided the country with its lies, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

As the first phase of voting commenced in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday accused the Congress of spreading lies and resorting to abuse in a bid to garner votes. Addressing a rally in Lunawada in Mahisagar district, Modi said the party has for years “divided the country” and “made brothers fight among each other.”

“All these years, one family has divided the country, made brothers fight with each other. The party has resorted to abusing me, They do not know that by abusing me they are hurting the Gujarati public,” Modi said, adding that the Congress has not understood the mindset of the people in the state.

Further, the prime minister targeted the Congress for its lack of decorum. Congress youth leader Salman Nizami, in his recent tweets, questioned PM Modi’s parentage.

Saying Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother and father had sacrificed their lives for the country, Nizami had tweeted, “Narendra Modi son of…? Grandson of…?”

“I want to tell all Congress leaders who are abusing me, mocking my poor family, asking who my parents are: this nation is my everything. Every moment of my time is devoted to India and 125 crore Indians,” Modi said.

Modi described Nizami to the crowd as the one who sought Azad Kashmir, called the Indian Army ‘rapists’ and said ‘ghar ghar se Afzal niklenge.’

Raising Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ‘neech’ remark, Modi said, “Many of you here belong to lower castes. Do you like being called ‘neech’? Won’t you avenge this insult from the Congress?”

Mahisagar district goes to polls in the second phase on December 14. Modi, who is scheduled to address multiple rallies today, will later address a rally in Bodeli in Chhota Udepur district.

(With inputs from ENS)

