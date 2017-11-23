Congress blames BJP as fake resignation letter of Gujarat unit chief goes viral

Bharatsinh Solanki came down heavily on the BJP for spreading lies. (File Photo) Bharatsinh Solanki came down heavily on the BJP for spreading lies. (File Photo)

The Congress on Thursday blamed the BJP for “spreading lies on social media” out of nervousness after a fake resignation letter of Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki went viral.

The opposition party said it would file a complaint with the Election Commission on this issue. The letter, which purportedly bore Solanki’s signature, is addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. “I am resigning from the post of state president being aggrieved by certain decisions taken by the party, including distribution of tickets,” Solanki says in the letter. “I am aggrieved because tickets were sold to undeserving candidates,” the letter has Solanki saying.

“The letter is fake and is a mischief played on the Congress party. We will register a complaint before the Election Commission against this,” Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said. Solanki told PTI that his family was wedded to the Congress ideology for four generations, so the question of resigning does not arise.

“I am loyal to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and the question of my resignation does not arise,” he said. He came down heavily on the BJP for spreading lies and said it was a conspiracy as the ruling party had realised that the Congress was coming to power in the next month’s assembly elections.

“The writing on the wall is very clear as 22 years of BJP’s misrule has disappointed all sections of the society as wrong claims of development have failed to convince the people of Gujarat,” he said. Solanki also took to Twitter to clarify that the letter was fake, and blamed the ruling BJP for “spreading lies on social media”.

“BJP is nervous and rattled by the surging popularity of Congress and as people of all sections are coming together to root out anti-people government, out of sheer desperation they are spreading such lies on social media to deflect from the real issues,” he tweeted.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App