Communal politics helped BJP win Gujarat: Sitaram Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said that BJP indulged in communal polarisation to win the Assembly election in Gujarat. Speaking in Asansol to launch the party’s Facebook page for West Midnapore District Committee, Yechury said, “BJP has not won this election with the help of its development model but with the help of poor communal politics. Its entire campaign was based on the division of Hindus and Muslims. It played Hindutva politics and indulged in communal polarisation by bringing in Pakistan issue. Communal polarisation was its only weapon to win this election.”

The Left leader added that people of Gujarat have expressed their anger by voting against the BJP. “Compared to previous elections in which the BJP had won, this time the margin of victory has reduced. BJP has received 10 per cent less votes compared to 2014 Lok Sabha polls. It has lost about 15 to 16 seats in Gujarat compared to 2012 Assembly election. It had hoped to win more than 150 seats this time which did not happen. Of course the party has won the election in mathematical equation but the Gujarat Assembly election results also exposed the people’s anger towards it. People have expressed their anger through their votes. As a result, both its vote share and number of seats have declined,” Yechury said.

The Left leader said that the Opposition, however, had lessons to learn from the poll results, PTI reported. “The anger of the masses alone does not ensure votes. You can only ensure votes by offering alternative policies. The fight has to be between policies, not between political leaders,” PTI quoted Yechury as saying.

