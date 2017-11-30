Gujarat polls: Chidambaram hits back at PM Modi’s ‘Grand Stupid Thought’ jibe

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Express Photo by Chirag Chotaliya) Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Express Photo by Chirag Chotaliya)

Former Union Finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday took a dig at PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Grand Stupid Thought’ remark on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at a public rally in Saurashtra on Wednesday. Prime Minister Modi was campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections as he sought to respond to Gandhi’s ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ remark.

“If it is Grand Stupid Thought to argue for a cap of the tax rate at 18%, then CEA Dr Arvind Subramanian and many other economists are stupid. Is that what PM is saying?” Chidambaram tweeted. Chidambaram hit out at the government’s policies with regard to Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Revenue Neutral Rate (RNR).

If it is Grand Stupid Thought to argue for a cap of the tax rate at 18%, then CEA Dr Arvind Subramaniam and many other economists are stupid. Is that what PM is saying? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 30, 2017

“Why can’t the normal GST rate be 15% and RNR plus rate on luxury goods be 18%?” he questioned in another tweet. In his final tweet he commented on the instability of petrol and diesel prices.

Chidambaram was recently in the news as the former finance minister reacted to Ivanka Trump’s remarks where she thanked Modi for helping millions of Indians to come out of poverty. He claimed Ivanka’s comments were in reference to the former UPA government’s poverty alleviation schemes.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd