Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Campaign & Controversies

A midnight arrest

Constituency: Rajkot (West)

The contest between Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Congress’s Indranil Rajyaguru, one of the richest candidates, had been closely watched. During the campaigning, Rajyaguru was arrested for allegedly leading an illegal assembly outside private residence of Rupani following an attack on his brother. The Congress candidate accused the BJP of trying to show him in a poor light.

Pressure talk

Constituency: Wadhwan

A controversy broke out when five Jain candidates, who had filed nomination as Independents, withdrew reportedly under pressure from “top BJP leaders”. In a viral audio clip of a purported conversation between one of the Independent candidates and Vijay Rupani, “the CM” was heard asking him to withdraw nomination. The party nominated Dhanjibhai Patel, a Patidar, from the seat.

BJP leader Shailesh Sotta BJP leader Shailesh Sotta

Of ‘topis and dadhis’

Constituency: Dabhoi

BJP contestant Shailesh Sotta courted controversy by allegedly saying that the population of “topi and dadhiwalas”, an apparent reference to the Muslims, should be “reduced”. He also said that he came to Dabhoi to “instill fear” and that if sporadic communal clashes were not stopped a “befitting reply” would be given. Despite being served a notice by the EC, he remained unapologetic.

Supporters on ‘rent’

Constituency: Jamalpur-Khadia

Bhushan Bhatt of the BJP was issued a notice by the Election Commission after a video purportedly of him asking party workers not to bother about the model code went viral. In the video, “Bhatt” was seen telling his supporters to turn up with at least 3,000-4,000 bikes along with BJP flags at PM Narendra Modi’s event on the Sabarmati Riverfront. Bhatt is also heard saying, “EC ki aisi ki taisi.”

