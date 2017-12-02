BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi asks ‘Shiv bhakt’ Rahul Gandhi about Lord Ram 

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi (Express File Photo by Purushottam Sharma) BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi (Express File Photo by Purushottam Sharma)

BJP Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday questioned Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s claim that he was a “Shiv bhakt” and asked him to clear his stand on Lord Ram. The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had, in an affidavit on the Ram Setu filed in the Supreme Court in 2007, denied the existence of Lord Ram, she said.

Talking to newspersons in Vadodara, the MP from New Delhi said Gandhi should first accept the existence of Lord Ram before claiming to be a Lord Shiva devotee. “What is the stand of Rahul Gandhi on Lord Ram because the UPA government, in an affidavit on Ram Setu in the Supreme Court, had denied the existence of Lord Ram who is a devout Shiv bhakt?” the lawyer-politician asked.

She questioned the Nehru-Gandhi family’s past in relation to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s alleged objection to the reconstruction of the Somnath temple.

Lekhi said she opposed the “note ban” announced by the UPA government in January 2014 as it would have hit the common citizens, many of whom did not have access to banking services.

The UPA move pertained to the withdrawal of currency notes issued before 2005. It had asked the people to exchange these notes for newer ones till March 31, 2014. Lauding the Narendra Modi government’s decision to demonetise high-value currency, Lekhi said it was done only after 27 crore bank accounts were opened for the poor under the Jan Dhan scheme. She said this decision by the NDA government has been vindicated by way of poll results in states like Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP leader criticised the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala for “failing to contain” the killing of RSS workers in the southern state.

