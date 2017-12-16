BJP used Patel youths in 2002, Babu Bajrangi real Hindutva leader, says Hardik Patel

Patidar leader Hardik Patel (Source: File/AP Photo) Patidar leader Hardik Patel (Source: File/AP Photo)

A day after voting process concluded for the Gujarat Assembly elections, Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel on Friday fired a fresh salvo at the ruling BJP, alleging the party “used Patel youths” to come to power in 2002 and later “left them in a lurch”. He also hailed Naroda Patiya riots convict Babu Bajrangi as the “real leader” of Hindutva. In a Facebook Live chat, Hardik said he was not “anxious about the results on December 18” and will “continue fight for justice” regardless of which party wins the elections. In a 34-minute live chat on Facebook, Hardik Patel, accompanied by PAAS Morbi convener Manoj Panara, paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 67th death anniversary, and urged the Patidar community to “ignite the spark in their agitation”.

Hardik said, “I want to tell you that don’t worry about the results. It will be our victory. Continue to do the work you have been doing to bring awareness. The forthcoming days belong to us… I have already begun my work. I visited Ambaji temple to renew my energy to fight against (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, who inflicted atrocities on my community. The fight will go on regardless of the result, and I will fight honestly. I will meet all communities to awaken them.” Hardik, who also put out a series of tweets about his visit to Ambaji, meeting with tribal communities, and about “cowards who never stepped out of their homes to fight”, echoed the apprehension of “EVM hacking”.

“The BJP is a tyrannical party. There is a lot of debate about EVM hacking. It can happen. If the elections are free and fair, the BJP will lose hands down. The Supreme Court on today rejected the Congress petition for counting of VVPAT slips to confirm EVM results. Why do we have a VVPAT then? Budsil ki tarah jo ghar me baitha rehta hai, wo haar hi jaata hai.”

The Patidar leader put out a tweet claiming that the exit polls prediction favouring the BJP was a “ploy” to prove the EVM results right. Hardik went on to say that the Patidar community must remember that “the BJP has used Patel youths in their Hindutva agenda, but left them in the cold when they needed help”.

He said, “They have sidelined all those who helped them come to power in 2002. Be it leaders like Pravin Togadia or the Patel youths who had led the Hindutva march with flags.”

Hardik nodded in agreement as Panara reminded him of other leaders allegedly sidelined by BJP president Amit Shah and Narendra Modi, naming Keshubhai Patel, Shivlal Vekaria and Sanjay Joshi among others.

The two went on to discuss the conviction of Babu Bajrangi in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riots, and blamed the BJP for keeping him “confined to jail”. Hardik, who had previously said that Babu Bajrangi was among his idols, hailed the former Bajrang Dal leader as “real leader” of Hindutva, and also agreed with Panara, who said, “Both Maya Kodnani and Babu Bajrangi were booked under identical charges. But Maya has been able to get bail, while Babubhai is rotting in jail. Why? Because, they know he is a Patel, who will reveal the dirty games of the BJP if he is released. It is their ploy to keep him behind bars.”

Hardik said that the Patidar community must remember that the BJP “did not even send Rs 200 as money order” to the Patel youths who were accused nine different riot cases, and are languishing in jail. Hardik said, “Around 172 Patel youths are behind bars in the 2002 case… There are some who were acquitted and then joined the Congress.”

Hardik agreed with Panara who went on to blame Shah and Modi for the biggest “dushkarma” inflicted upon the Patidars in 2002. Hardik said, “Nirdosh mare, gundo ne siyasat paali…” The Patidar leader ended the talk with a ‘Hardik Patel exit poll’, in which he predicted the Congress will “get up to 105 seats, while the BJP will not get more than 86 seats”.

